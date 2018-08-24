Silverstone MotoGP: Dovizioso just ahead of Crutchlow in practice

Dovizioso pips Crutchlow to top Silverstone Friday

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso topped second practice for MotoGP's British Grand Prix, leading local hero Cal Crutchlow by just five thousandths of a second.

Although spots of rain fell in the closing stages of the preceding Moto3 session, the drizzle had abated by the time the MotoGP field hit the Silverstone track for their second 45-minute session of the day.

Marc Marquez led for most of the opening half of the session, exchanging the early advantage with morning pacesetter Maverick Vinales, before the reigning champion's early 2m02.228s was equalled by Dovizioso.

Valentino Rossi then grabbed the top spot with 11 minutes to go with a 2m02.152s, that time standing as the quickest until the final runs began.

It was with four minutes left on the clock that Dovizioso's session-topping 2m01.385s effort was posted, with Crutchlow immediately slotting behind just 0.005s on the LCR Honda.

Yamaha man Vinales went third-quickest, and made another marginal improvement on his next lap despite suffering a huge moment exiting Woodcote. He ended up 0.061s behind in third.

Marquez could no more than fourth on the works Honda, 0.144s slower than 2017 title rival Dovizioso, while a last-ditch effort from the second works Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo moved him up to fifth.

Jack Miller was next up, having run as high as third earlier in the session, followed by Johann Zarco and Rossi - who didn't improve in the closing stages and slumped to eighth as a result.

Andrea Iannone and Alvaro Bautista completed the top 10, provisionally securing the final two automatic Q2 spots for Saturday.

Tito Rabat would also likely have made the top 10 until he suffered a huge high-speed off at Farm corner on his last run, consigning him to 13th behind Takaaki Nakagami and Danilo Petrucci.

Dani Pedrosa was a lowly 15th on the second works Honda, one place ahead of lead Aprilia man Aleix Espargaro, while Bradley Smith again headed up KTM's efforts in 17th place.

Smith's temporary new team-mate Loris Baz improved to 23rd in practice two with a best time 3.3s off the pace.

FP2 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

2m01.385s

-

16

2

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

2m01.390s

0.005s

16

3

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

2m01.446s

0.061s

18

4

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

2m01.529s

0.144s

17

5

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

2m01.782s

0.397s

14

6

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

2m01.819s

0.434s

16

7

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

2m01.962s

0.577s

16

8

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

2m02.152s

0.767s

16

9

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

2m02.231s

0.846s

17

10

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

2m02.448s

1.063s

18

11

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

2m02.515s

1.130s

18

12

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

2m02.616s

1.231s

16

13

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

2m02.704s

1.319s

14

14

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

2m02.759s

1.374s

15

15

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

2m02.864s

1.479s

17

16

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

2m02.938s

1.553s

14

17

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

2m02.974s

1.589s

15

18

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

2m03.293s

1.908s

16

19

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

2m03.591s

2.206s

17

20

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

2m03.810s

2.425s

15

21

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

2m04.178s

2.793s

14

22

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

2m04.223s

2.838s

15

23

Loris Baz

KTM

KTM

2m04.773s

3.388s

16

24

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

2m05.212s

3.827s

13


