Silverstone MotoGP: Dovizioso just ahead of Crutchlow in practice

Dovizioso pips Crutchlow to top Silverstone Friday

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso topped second practice for MotoGP's British Grand Prix, leading local hero Cal Crutchlow by just five thousandths of a second.

Although spots of rain fell in the closing stages of the preceding Moto3 session, the drizzle had abated by the time the MotoGP field hit the Silverstone track for their second 45-minute session of the day.

Marc Marquez led for most of the opening half of the session, exchanging the early advantage with morning pacesetter Maverick Vinales, before the reigning champion's early 2m02.228s was equalled by Dovizioso.

Valentino Rossi then grabbed the top spot with 11 minutes to go with a 2m02.152s, that time standing as the quickest until the final runs began.

It was with four minutes left on the clock that Dovizioso's session-topping 2m01.385s effort was posted, with Crutchlow immediately slotting behind just 0.005s on the LCR Honda.

Yamaha man Vinales went third-quickest, and made another marginal improvement on his next lap despite suffering a huge moment exiting Woodcote. He ended up 0.061s behind in third.

Marquez could no more than fourth on the works Honda, 0.144s slower than 2017 title rival Dovizioso, while a last-ditch effort from the second works Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo moved him up to fifth.

Jack Miller was next up, having run as high as third earlier in the session, followed by Johann Zarco and Rossi - who didn't improve in the closing stages and slumped to eighth as a result.

Andrea Iannone and Alvaro Bautista completed the top 10, provisionally securing the final two automatic Q2 spots for Saturday.

Tito Rabat would also likely have made the top 10 until he suffered a huge high-speed off at Farm corner on his last run, consigning him to 13th behind Takaaki Nakagami and Danilo Petrucci.

Dani Pedrosa was a lowly 15th on the second works Honda, one place ahead of lead Aprilia man Aleix Espargaro, while Bradley Smith again headed up KTM's efforts in 17th place.

Smith's temporary new team-mate Loris Baz improved to 23rd in practice two with a best time 3.3s off the pace.

FP2 times

Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 2m01.385s - 16 2 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 2m01.390s 0.005s 16 3 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 2m01.446s 0.061s 18 4 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 2m01.529s 0.144s 17 5 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 2m01.782s 0.397s 14 6 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 2m01.819s 0.434s 16 7 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 2m01.962s 0.577s 16 8 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 2m02.152s 0.767s 16 9 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 2m02.231s 0.846s 17 10 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 2m02.448s 1.063s 18 11 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 2m02.515s 1.130s 18 12 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 2m02.616s 1.231s 16 13 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 2m02.704s 1.319s 14 14 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 2m02.759s 1.374s 15 15 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 2m02.864s 1.479s 17 16 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 2m02.938s 1.553s 14 17 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 2m02.974s 1.589s 15 18 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 2m03.293s 1.908s 16 19 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 2m03.591s 2.206s 17 20 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 2m03.810s 2.425s 15 21 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 2m04.178s 2.793s 14 22 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 2m04.223s 2.838s 15 23 Loris Baz KTM KTM 2m04.773s 3.388s 16 24 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 2m05.212s 3.827s 13



