Silverstone MotoGP: Dovizioso just ahead of Crutchlow in practice
Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso topped second practice for MotoGP's British Grand Prix, leading local hero Cal Crutchlow by just five thousandths of a second.
Although spots of rain fell in the closing stages of the preceding Moto3 session, the drizzle had abated by the time the MotoGP field hit the Silverstone track for their second 45-minute session of the day.
Marc Marquez led for most of the opening half of the session, exchanging the early advantage with morning pacesetter Maverick Vinales, before the reigning champion's early 2m02.228s was equalled by Dovizioso.
Valentino Rossi then grabbed the top spot with 11 minutes to go with a 2m02.152s, that time standing as the quickest until the final runs began.
It was with four minutes left on the clock that Dovizioso's session-topping 2m01.385s effort was posted, with Crutchlow immediately slotting behind just 0.005s on the LCR Honda.
Yamaha man Vinales went third-quickest, and made another marginal improvement on his next lap despite suffering a huge moment exiting Woodcote. He ended up 0.061s behind in third.
Marquez could no more than fourth on the works Honda, 0.144s slower than 2017 title rival Dovizioso, while a last-ditch effort from the second works Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo moved him up to fifth.
Jack Miller was next up, having run as high as third earlier in the session, followed by Johann Zarco and Rossi - who didn't improve in the closing stages and slumped to eighth as a result.
Andrea Iannone and Alvaro Bautista completed the top 10, provisionally securing the final two automatic Q2 spots for Saturday.
Tito Rabat would also likely have made the top 10 until he suffered a huge high-speed off at Farm corner on his last run, consigning him to 13th behind Takaaki Nakagami and Danilo Petrucci.
Dani Pedrosa was a lowly 15th on the second works Honda, one place ahead of lead Aprilia man Aleix Espargaro, while Bradley Smith again headed up KTM's efforts in 17th place.
Smith's temporary new team-mate Loris Baz improved to 23rd in practice two with a best time 3.3s off the pace.
FP2 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
2m01.385s
-
16
2
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
2m01.390s
0.005s
16
3
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
2m01.446s
0.061s
18
4
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
2m01.529s
0.144s
17
5
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
2m01.782s
0.397s
14
6
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
2m01.819s
0.434s
16
7
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
2m01.962s
0.577s
16
8
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
2m02.152s
0.767s
16
9
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
2m02.231s
0.846s
17
10
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
2m02.448s
1.063s
18
11
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
2m02.515s
1.130s
18
12
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
2m02.616s
1.231s
16
13
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
2m02.704s
1.319s
14
14
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
2m02.759s
1.374s
15
15
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
2m02.864s
1.479s
17
16
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
2m02.938s
1.553s
14
17
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
2m02.974s
1.589s
15
18
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
2m03.293s
1.908s
16
19
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
2m03.591s
2.206s
17
20
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
2m03.810s
2.425s
15
21
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
2m04.178s
2.793s
14
22
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
2m04.223s
2.838s
15
23
Loris Baz
KTM
KTM
2m04.773s
3.388s
16
24
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
2m05.212s
3.827s
13