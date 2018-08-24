Silverstone MotoGP: Dovizioso edges Crutchlow to top FP2

Jamie Klein
motorsport.com

Although spots of rain fell in the closing stages of the preceding Moto3 session, the drizzle had abated by the time the MotoGP field hit the Silverstone track for their second 45-minute session of the day.

Marc Marquez led for most of the opening half of the session, exchanging the early advantage with FP1 pacesetter Maverick Vinales, before the reigning champion's early 2m02.228s was equalled by Dovizioso.

Valentino Rossi then grabbed the top spot with 11 minutes to go with a 2m02.152s, that time standing as the quickest until the final runs began.

It was with four minutes left on the clock that Dovizioso's session-topping 2m01.385s effort was posted, with Crutchlow immediately slotting behind just 0.005s on the LCR Honda.

Yamaha man Vinales went third quickest, and made another marginal improvement on his next lap despite suffering a huge moment exiting Woodcote, ending up 0.061s behind in third.

Marquez could no more than fourth on the works Honda, 0.144s slower than 2017 title rival Dovizioso, while a last-ditch effort from the second works Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo moved him up to fifth.

Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) was next up, having run as high as third earlier int he session, followed by Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha) and Rossi, who didn't improve in the closing stages and slumped to eighth as a result.

Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto Ducati) completed the top 10, provisionally securing the final two automatic Q2 spots for Saturday.

Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati) would also likely have made the top 10 until he suffered a huge high-speed off at Farm corner on his last run, consigning him to 13th behind Takaaki Nakagami (LCR) and Danilo Petrucci (Pramac).

Dani Pedrosa was a lowly 15th on the second works Honda, one place ahead of lead Aprilia man Aleix Espargaro, while Bradley Smith again headed up KTM's efforts in 17th place.

Smith's temporary new teammate Loris Baz improved to 23rd in FP2 with a best time 3.3s off the pace.

Second practice results:

1

4

 Andrea Dovizioso 

Ducati

2'01.385

 

2

35

 Cal Crutchlow 

Honda

2'01.390

0.005

3

25

 Maverick Viñales 

Yamaha

2'01.446

0.061

4

93

 Marc Marquez 

Honda

2'01.529

0.144

5

99

 Jorge Lorenzo 

Ducati

2'01.782

0.397

6

43

 Jack Miller 

Ducati

2'01.819

0.434

7

5

 Johann Zarco 

Yamaha

2'01.962

0.577

8

46

 Valentino Rossi 

Yamaha

2'02.152

0.767

9

29

 Andrea Iannone 

Suzuki

2'02.231

0.846

10

19

 Alvaro Bautista 

Ducati

2'02.448

1.063

11

30

 Takaaki Nakagami 

Honda

2'02.515

1.130

12

9

 Danilo Petrucci 

Ducati

2'02.616

1.231

13

53

 Tito Rabat 

Ducati

2'02.704

1.319

14

21

 Franco Morbidelli 

Honda

2'02.759

1.374

15

26

 Dani Pedrosa 

Honda

2'02.864

1.479

16

41

 Aleix Espargaro 

Aprilia

2'02.938

1.553

17

38

 Bradley Smith 

KTM

2'02.974

1.589

18

55

 Hafizh Syahrin 

Yamaha

2'03.293

1.908

19

42

 Alex Rins 

Suzuki

2'03.591

2.206

20

45

 Scott Redding 

Aprilia

2'03.810

2.425

21

12

 Thomas Luthi 

Honda

2'04.178

2.793

22

17

 Karel Abraham 

Ducati

2'04.223

2.838

23

76

 Loris Baz 

KTM

2'04.773

3.388

24

10

 Xavier Simeon 

Ducati

2'05.212

3.827

