Silverstone MotoGP: Crutchlow edges Petrucci by 0.027s to lead FP3
Home hero Cal Crutchlow headed third practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix by 0.027 seconds over Danilo Petrucci.
Damp patches on a mostly dry Silverstone circuit meant combined standings improvements were few and far between, with Crutchlow snatching top spot after a late flurry of laps.
Honda's Marc Marquez set the benchmark at 2m04.864s in the opening stages of the session, with FP1 pacesetter Vinales just 0.119s adrift on the Yamaha.
LCR's Crutchlow took over from his Honda stablemate moments later by 0.171s, though Vinales would demote the Briton with a 2m03.458s.
Marquez and Vinales traded top spot with just under half an hour to go, with the latter creeping ahead by four tenths.
Friday's overall pacesetter Andrea Dovizioso cut Vinales' advantage to just over a tenth on his Ducati, though the Yamaha rider steadily build his gap back up to over half a second with a 2m02.176s lap as the session entered its final 10 minutes.
The first major improvement on the combined times came moments later, when Pramac's Petrucci - who felt dangerous riding from Jorge Lorenzo denied him a place in the top 10 in FP2 - leaped up to 10th overall and second in session with a 2m02.257s.
Vinales re-established his position at the front of the pack with a 2m02.088s, though this was beaten first by Jack Miller on the sister Pramac bike, before Crutchlow edged ahead of his former LCR teammate with a 2m01.866s.
Petrucci jumped back up to second on his last attempt to secure a Q2 place with Crutchlow, while Miller headed the Yamaha trip of Tech3's Johann Zarco and the factory pairing of Vinales and Valentino Rossi - all of whom in Q2 spots.
Marc VDS' Franco Morbidelli - who was officially announced on Friday as joining the SIC Yamaha team next year - was seventh on his Marc VDS Honda, but his 2m02.321 was not good enough to push him into Q2.
Dovizioso headed Marquez in eight spot, with KTM's Bradley Smith 10th, though will face Q1 later today.
13th-placed Andrea Iannone and Lorenzo in 15th were the final two riders to secure Q2 placements, both by virtue of their FP2 times.
Farm corner claimed two victims in FP3, with Takaaki Nakagami and Alvaro Bautista crashing through the fast left-hander. The former fell again at the end of the session, though this time two turns later at the Loop.
FP3 times
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Gap
1
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
2m01.866s
2
Danilo Petrucci
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.027s
3
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.181s
4
Johann Zarco
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
0.210s
5
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.222s
6
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.222s
7
Franco Morbidelli
MVDS Honda
Honda
0.455s
8
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.485s
9
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.684s
10
Bradley Smith
KTM
KTM
0.693s
11
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
0.774s
12
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1.074s
13
Andrea Iannone
Suzuki
Suzuki
1.242s
14
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1.331s
15
Jorge Lorenzo
Ducati
Ducati
1.616s
16
Dani Pedrosa
Honda
Honda
1.627s
17
Karel Abraham
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
1.835s
18
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1.836s
19
Thomas Luthi
MVDS Honda
Honda
1.947s
20
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 Yamaha
Yamaha
2.024s
21
Scott Redding
Aprilia
Aprilia
2.066s
22
Alvaro Bautista
Aspar Ducati
Ducati
2.369s
23
Loris Baz
KTM
KTM
2.450s
24
Xavier Simeon
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
3.211s