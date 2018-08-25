Silverstone MotoGP: Crutchlow edges Petrucci by 0.027s to lead FP3

Lewis Duncan
Autosport
Home hero Cal Crutchlow headed third practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix by 0.027 seconds over Danilo Petrucci.

Damp patches on a mostly dry Silverstone circuit meant combined standings improvements were few and far between, with Crutchlow snatching top spot after a late flurry of laps.

Honda's Marc Marquez set the benchmark at 2m04.864s in the opening stages of the session, with FP1 pacesetter Vinales just 0.119s adrift on the Yamaha.

LCR's Crutchlow took over from his Honda stablemate moments later by 0.171s, though Vinales would demote the Briton with a 2m03.458s.

Marquez and Vinales traded top spot with just under half an hour to go, with the latter creeping ahead by four tenths.

Friday's overall pacesetter Andrea Dovizioso cut Vinales' advantage to just over a tenth on his Ducati, though the Yamaha rider steadily build his gap back up to over half a second with a 2m02.176s lap as the session entered its final 10 minutes.

The first major improvement on the combined times came moments later, when Pramac's Petrucci - who felt dangerous riding from Jorge Lorenzo denied him a place in the top 10 in FP2 - leaped up to 10th overall and second in session with a 2m02.257s.

Vinales re-established his position at the front of the pack with a 2m02.088s, though this was beaten first by Jack Miller on the sister Pramac bike, before Crutchlow edged ahead of his former LCR teammate with a 2m01.866s.

Petrucci jumped back up to second on his last attempt to secure a Q2 place with Crutchlow, while Miller headed the Yamaha trip of Tech3's Johann Zarco and the factory pairing of Vinales and Valentino Rossi - all of whom in Q2 spots.

Marc VDS' Franco Morbidelli - who was officially announced on Friday as joining the SIC Yamaha team next year - was seventh on his Marc VDS Honda, but his 2m02.321 was not good enough to push him into Q2.

Dovizioso headed Marquez in eight spot, with KTM's Bradley Smith 10th, though will face Q1 later today.

13th-placed Andrea Iannone and Lorenzo in 15th were the final two riders to secure Q2 placements, both by virtue of their FP2 times.

Farm corner claimed two victims in FP3, with Takaaki Nakagami and Alvaro Bautista crashing through the fast left-hander. The former fell again at the end of the session, though this time two turns later at the Loop.

FP3 times

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Gap

1

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

2m01.866s

2

Danilo Petrucci

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.027s

3

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.181s

4

Johann Zarco

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

0.210s

5

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.222s

6

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.222s

7

Franco Morbidelli

MVDS Honda

Honda

0.455s

8

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

0.485s

9

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

0.684s

10

Bradley Smith

KTM

KTM

0.693s

11

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

0.774s

12

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1.074s

13

Andrea Iannone

Suzuki

Suzuki

1.242s

14

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1.331s

15

Jorge Lorenzo

Ducati

Ducati

1.616s

16

Dani Pedrosa

Honda

Honda

1.627s

17

Karel Abraham

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

1.835s

18

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1.836s

19

Thomas Luthi

MVDS Honda

Honda

1.947s

20

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 Yamaha

Yamaha

2.024s

21

Scott Redding

Aprilia

Aprilia

2.066s

22

Alvaro Bautista

Aspar Ducati

Ducati

2.369s

23

Loris Baz

KTM

KTM

2.450s

24

Xavier Simeon

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

3.211s

