Silverstone MotoGP: "Amateur mistake" led to Crutchlow qualifying fall

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow says "a bit of an amateur mistake" led to his crash in MotoGP qualifying at Silverstone.

Crutchlow will start his home race from ninth on the grid after sliding off the track at Stowe while on course to improve on his final flying lap in Q2.

Speaking after the session, Crutchlow said he may have "run out of talent" as he accepted blame for the fall.

"[It was a] bit of an amateur mistake to be honest, braked a bit too deep," he explained.

"We looked on the data afterwards and I was so close to pulling it down, and if I would have pulled it down, I would have gained a big chunk of time.

"That was why I committed to the corner, because I knew how deep I'd braked, I knew I had to be smoother and not lock the rear, because it would have sent me on anyway, but I committed to it.

"And obviously after when you crash you say, 'You shouldn't have committed, you could've done another lap', but it's a fine line at the moment in MotoGP of how well you qualify."

Crutchlow said he should have been in the 1m58s bracket with his first effort, although this would only likely have put him clear of Franco Morbidelli in eighth.

"On these one-off laps I'm not as fast as I used to be," added Crutchlow.

"But this weekend I could have gone a significant amount faster.

"On my actual timed lap I lost three tenths in one corner, that would have put me into the [1m]58s.

"This is the way it is. I can't complain, I did the mistake myself and that's it."

