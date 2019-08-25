Silverstone Moto3: Ramirez triumphs as Canet hits trouble

David Gruz
motorsport.com

Dalla Porta led the majority of the race, establishing himself in first place after the opening lap and keeping the position for several laps until Arbolino pulled off a move at Stowe.

After a couple of laps of fighting with the likes of John McPhee and Ai Ogura, Dalla Porta was back ahead for four laps but his run was again disrupted by Arbolino, now passing him at Village.

This time it was Ramirez joining them, and the trio trading the lead several times before Dalla Porta again establishing himself ahead.

But he made a small mistake at Vale on the last lap which allowed Ramirez to sneak past.

With Arbolino and Dalla Porta then overtaking each other three times in three corners between Village and Aintree, Ramirez had a sufficient lead in the last sector of the race to make it to the finish ahead.

Arbolino took second, with championship leader Dalla Porta completing the podium.

The latter extended his lead to 14 points over Canet, who was collected by a crashing Albert Arenas two laps into the race and could only score three points in 13th after a solid recovery.

SIC58 duo Niccolo Antonelli and Tatsuki Suzuki completed the top five ahead of Petronas Sprinta riders Ayumu Sasaki and McPhee.

McPhee was fighting for the lead in the first half of his home race, but was one of few riders to ride with a soft rear tyre and started to fade towards the finish.

Sky VR46 teammates Dennis Foggia and Celestino Vietti, as well as Ogura, completed the top 10.

Jaume Masia made a mistake at Maggotts and could only finish 11th, despite looking poised to fight within the top three early on.

Apart from Arenas, Austria winner Romano Fenati and wildcard Maximilian Kofler crashed.

Race results:

1

42

Spain
Spain

Marcos Ramirez

Honda

17

2

14

Italy
Italy

Tony Arbolino

Honda

17

0.240

3

48

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Dalla Porta

Honda

17

0.374

4

23

Italy
Italy

Niccolo Antonelli

Honda

17

0.425

5

24

Japan
Japan

Tatsuki Suzuki

Honda

17

0.495

6

71

Japan
Japan

Ayumu Sasaki

Honda

17

0.816

7

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

John McPhee

Honda

17

1.045

8

7

Italy
Italy

Dennis Foggia

KTM

17

1.210

9

13

Italy
Italy

Celestino Vietti Ramus

KTM

17

1.235

10

79

Japan
Japan

Ai Ogura

Honda

17

1.30

11

5

Spain
Spain

Jaume Masia

KTM

17

1.921

12

40

South Africa
South Africa

Darryn Binder

KTM

17

7.341

13

44

Spain
Spain

Arón Canet

KTM

17

12.318

14

52

Jeremy Alcoba

Honda

17

12.620

15

21

Spain
Spain

Alonso López

Honda

17

12.861

16

84

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Jakub Kornfeil

KTM

17

13.034

17

16

Italy
Italy

Andrea Migno

KTM

17

13.114

18

25

Spain
Spain

Raúl Fernández

KTM

17

13.531

19

11

Spain
Spain

Sergio García

Honda

17

13.752

20

27

Japan
Japan

Kaito Toba

Honda

17

13.934

21

12

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Filip Salač

KTM

17

14.028

22

82

Italy
Italy

Stefano Nepa

KTM

17

14.086

23

76

Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan

Makar Yurchenko

KTM

17

14.362

24

61

Turkey
Turkey

Can Öncü

KTM

17

27.836

25

69

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Tom Booth-Amos

KTM

17

30.556

26

22

Japan
Japan

Kazuki Masaki

KTM

17

30.706

27

54

Italy
Italy

Riccardo Rossi

Honda

17

30.746

28

73

Austria
Austria

Maximilian Kofler

KTM

17

53.880

29

96

Brandon Paasch

KTM

17

1'03.928

55

Italy
Italy

Romano Fenati

Honda

9

8 Laps

75

Spain
Spain

Albert Arenas

KTM

4

13 Laps

