Silverstone F3: Pulcini wins, Shwartzman back into points lead

Jack Benyon
motorsport.com

After Juri Vips took victory on Saturday, his teammate Pulcini moved up to third at the start and made quick work of Trident Racing’s Pedro Piquet to run second behind reverse-grid poleman Liam Lawson (MP Motorsport).

Pulcini took until lap 10 of 20 to finally pass Red Bull junior Lawson, but once in the lead he stretched out a four-second lead, finally crossing the finish line with 2.6s in hand.

Lawson acted as cork in the bottle for much of the race, but just after half-distance Prema driver Robert Shwartzman, who lost the points lead on Saturday to teammate Jehan Daruvala, started climbing the order for fifth.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Ferrari and SMP Racing-backed youngster jumped Christian Lundgaard (ART Grand Prix) for fourth, Piquet for third and finally Lawson for second with six laps remaining, although it was too late for him to mount a challenge Pulcini.

Shwartzman also scored fastest lap, meaning he is now 12 points clear of Daruvala again after the Indian driver got involved in a late incident with Piquet.

Piquet had briefly moved up to second after going around the outside of Lawson at Stowe, but Daruvala clipped the right-rear of Piquet's car at Club, putting both out of the race and gifting Lawson the final spot on the podium. 

Marcus Armstrong made a move on Lundgaard in the closing stages to take fourth, while David Beckmann (ART) moved up from 11th on the grid to take sixth. 

Yuki Tsunoda made the most of the late reshuffle to move up to seventh for Jenzer ahead of Sauber Junior Team drivers Fabio Scherer and Lirim Zendeli. Carlin's Felipe Drugovich was 10th.

Race one winner Vips was barged off the track at Brooklands on the opening lap and was pushed off again later in the race.

The Red Bull-backed Estonian settle for 13th after a late crash with HWA driver Jake Hughes, and is under investigation for the incident.

UPDATE: Vips was handed a five-second penalty after the race, which demoted him to 15th in the order, but he won't face a grid drop for the next race.

Race results:

1

20

Italy
Italy

Leonardo Pulcini

HitechGP

20

2

28

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Robert Shwartzman

Prema Powerteam

20

2.692

3

4

New Zealand
New Zealand

Liam Lawson

MP Motorsport

20

9.718

4

26

New Zealand
New Zealand

Marcus Armstrong

Prema Powerteam

20

10.118

5

3

Denmark
Denmark

Christian Lundgaard

ART Grand Prix

20

10.671

6

1

Germany
Germany

David Beckmann

ART Grand Prix

20

11.171

7

14

Japan
Japan

Yuki Tsunoda

Jenzer Motorsport

20

12.150

8

8

Switzerland
Switzerland

Fabio Scherer

Charouz Racing System

20

13.048

9

7

Germany
Germany

Lirim Zendeli

Charouz Racing System

20

14.018

10

30

Brazil
Brazil

Felipe Drugovich

Carlin

20

14.857

11

22

China
China

Ye Yifei

HitechGP

20

16.744

12

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Max Fewtrell

ART Grand Prix

20

17.488

13

21

Estonia
Estonia

Jüri Vips

HitechGP

20

19.160

14

31

United States
United States

Logan Sargeant

Carlin

20

20.043

15

25

Venezuela
Venezuela

Sebastian Fernandez

Campos Racing

20

23.660

16

29

Japan
Japan

Teppei Natori

Carlin

20

29.136

17

17

Canada
Canada

Devlin DeFrancesco

Trident

20

29.899

18

9

South Africa
South Africa

Raoul Hyman

Charouz Racing System

20

30.123

19

19

Finland
Finland

Niko Kari

Trident

20

30.779

20

10

Netherlands
Netherlands

Bent Viscaal

HWA AG

20

30.967

21

6

Netherlands
Netherlands

Richard Verschoor

MP Motorsport

20

32.930

22

16

Germany
Germany

Andreas Estner

Jenzer Motorsport

20

33.087

23

15

Federico Malvestiti

Jenzer Motorsport

20

36.223

24

5

Finland
Finland

Simo Laaksonen

MP Motorsport

20

36.711

25

24

Italy
Italy

Alessio Deledda

Campos Racing

20

44.287

26

12

Germany
Germany

Keyvan Andres

HWA AG

20

1'02.568

27

18

Brazil
Brazil

Pedro Piquet

Trident

19

1 Lap

28

27

India
India

Jehan Daruvala

Prema Powerteam

19

1 Lap

11

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Hughes

HWA AG

16

4 Laps

23

Australia
Australia

Alex Peroni

Campos Racing

8

12 Laps

View full results

What to Read Next