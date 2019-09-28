Silverstone BTCC: Vauxhall driver Plato tops both practice sessions
Jason Plato topped both British Touring Car Championship free practice sessions on the Silverstone National circuit ahead of the penultimate round of the 2019 season.
The Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall driver ended the second practice run with a 57.413s lap, 0.13 seconds clear of next-best runner Dan Cammish (Honda Civic Type R), with the top 27 cars all lapping within a second of the benchmark.
The Silverstone circuit has been resurfaced this year, and lap times in both morning sessions were comfortably quicker than the existing qualifying lap record - a 58.078s set by Mat Jackson in 2015.
Cammish's Team Dynamics team-mate Matt Neal was third in a session that was dominated by front-wheel drive competitors, with Tom Ingram - recovering from an earlier misfire in his Toyota Corolla - and Chris Smiley heading the BMW 330i M Sport of Tom Oliphant.
The second run was uninterrupted, but a red flag was called with 10 minutes to go in first free practice as Rory Butcher ran over a shard of debris, picking up a left-rear puncture on his AmdD Tuning Honda Civic Type R and spinning.
At the same time, the Audi S3 of Mark Blundell stopped on the approach to Luffield.
Plato's benchmark time of 57.731s in that session was some 0.3s slower than his FP2 effort. Cammish also ended FP1 in second, having lapped 0.046s shy.
The top two in the points - Colin Turkington and WSR team-mate Andrew Jordan - had complained of understeer in the 3 Series during first practice.
Running with the second-highest amount of success ballast, Jordan was a late climber to seventh behind Oliphant in second practice, with Turkington only 18th.
Jake Hill, who became a BTCC race winner last time out at Knockhill, was eighth in his Audi S3 ahead of Adam Morgan.
Both Team BMR Subaru Levorgs of Ashley Sutton and Senna Proctor were black flagged for exceeding track limits.
Sutton did end second practice 10th, ahead of Butcher and team-mate Mike Bushell - who retains the second AmD Tuning seat as Sam Tordoff has opted to miss the remainder of the season.
Plato's Vauxhall Astra stablemate Rob Collard was 13th ahead of Proctor.
Returning driver Michael Caine - who has replaced Nicolas Hamilton at Motorbase - was 27th in his Ford Focus RS.
FP1 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
57.731s
19
2
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.046s
17
3
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
0.119s
24
4
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.136s
23
5
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.152s
21
6
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
0.315s
16
7
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.318s
24
8
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.321s
25
9
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
0.345s
23
10
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
0.409s
18
11
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.416s
22
12
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.462s
22
13
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
0.492s
23
14
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
0.535s
24
15
Mike Bushell
AmD Tuning
Honda
0.585s
23
16
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
0.608s
26
17
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.634s
21
18
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
0.651s
22
19
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
0.653s
25
20
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.686s
23
21
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.711s
25
22
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
0.761s
18
23
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.800s
22
24
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.814s
24
25
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
0.914s
20
26
Michael Caine
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.955s
25
27
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.972s
8
28
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
1.418s
24
29
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
1.437s
17
30
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
1.468s
23
FP2 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
57.413s
25
2
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.130s
25
3
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
0.162s
26
4
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
0.226s
28
5
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
0.237s
27
6
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
0.266s
28
7
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
0.278s
32
8
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
0.350s
26
9
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.356s
25
10
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
0.366s
22
11
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
0.366s
21
12
Mike Bushell
AmD Tuning
Honda
0.380s
25
13
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
0.434s
28
14
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
0.436s
24
15
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
0.505s
26
16
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.510s
22
17
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
0.515s
26
18
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
0.526s
30
19
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
0.534s
27
20
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
0.570s
32
21
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.618s
25
22
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.677s
21
23
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
0.733s
24
24
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
0.746s
28
25
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.926s
27
26
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
0.958s
26
27
Michael Caine
Motorbase Performance
Ford
0.976s
29
28
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
1.005s
22
29
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
1.352s
27
30
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
1.500s
21
