Silverstone BTCC: Vauxhall driver Plato tops both practice sessions

Matt Kew
Autosport
Plato fastest in both Silverstone practice sessions
Plato fastest in both Silverstone practice sessions

Jason Plato topped both British Touring Car Championship free practice sessions on the Silverstone National circuit ahead of the penultimate round of the 2019 season.

The Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall driver ended the second practice run with a 57.413s lap, 0.13 seconds clear of next-best runner Dan Cammish (Honda Civic Type R), with the top 27 cars all lapping within a second of the benchmark.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Silverstone circuit has been resurfaced this year, and lap times in both morning sessions were comfortably quicker than the existing qualifying lap record - a 58.078s set by Mat Jackson in 2015.

Cammish's Team Dynamics team-mate Matt Neal was third in a session that was dominated by front-wheel drive competitors, with Tom Ingram - recovering from an earlier misfire in his Toyota Corolla - and Chris Smiley heading the BMW 330i M Sport of Tom Oliphant.

The second run was uninterrupted, but a red flag was called with 10 minutes to go in first free practice as Rory Butcher ran over a shard of debris, picking up a left-rear puncture on his AmdD Tuning Honda Civic Type R and spinning.

At the same time, the Audi S3 of Mark Blundell stopped on the approach to Luffield.

Plato's benchmark time of 57.731s in that session was some 0.3s slower than his FP2 effort. Cammish also ended FP1 in second, having lapped 0.046s shy.

The top two in the points - Colin Turkington and WSR team-mate Andrew Jordan - had complained of understeer in the 3 Series during first practice.

Running with the second-highest amount of success ballast, Jordan was a late climber to seventh behind Oliphant in second practice, with Turkington only 18th.

Jake Hill, who became a BTCC race winner last time out at Knockhill, was eighth in his Audi S3 ahead of Adam Morgan.

Both Team BMR Subaru Levorgs of Ashley Sutton and Senna Proctor were black flagged for exceeding track limits.

Sutton did end second practice 10th, ahead of Butcher and team-mate Mike Bushell - who retains the second AmD Tuning seat as Sam Tordoff has opted to miss the remainder of the season.

Plato's Vauxhall Astra stablemate Rob Collard was 13th ahead of Proctor.

Returning driver Michael Caine - who has replaced Nicolas Hamilton at Motorbase - was 27th in his Ford Focus RS.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

57.731s

19

2

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.046s

17

3

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

0.119s

24

4

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.136s

23

5

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

0.152s

21

6

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

0.315s

16

7

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.318s

24

8

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.321s

25

9

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

0.345s

23

10

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

0.409s

18

11

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.416s

22

12

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

0.462s

22

13

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

0.492s

23

14

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

0.535s

24

15

Mike Bushell

AmD Tuning

Honda

0.585s

23

16

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

0.608s

26

17

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

0.634s

21

18

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

0.651s

22

19

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

0.653s

25

20

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.686s

23

21

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.711s

25

22

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

0.761s

18

23

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.800s

22

24

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

0.814s

24

25

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

0.914s

20

26

Michael Caine

Motorbase Performance

Ford

0.955s

25

27

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.972s

8

28

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

1.418s

24

29

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

1.437s

17

30

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

1.468s

23

FP2 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

57.413s

25

2

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.130s

25

3

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

0.162s

26

4

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

0.226s

28

5

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

0.237s

27

6

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

0.266s

28

7

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

0.278s

32

8

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

0.350s

26

9

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.356s

25

10

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

0.366s

22

11

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

0.366s

21

12

Mike Bushell

AmD Tuning

Honda

0.380s

25

13

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

0.434s

28

14

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

0.436s

24

15

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

0.505s

26

16

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

0.510s

22

17

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

0.515s

26

18

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

0.526s

30

19

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

0.534s

27

20

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

0.570s

32

21

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.618s

25

22

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.677s

21

23

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

0.733s

24

24

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

0.746s

28

25

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

0.926s

27

26

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

0.958s

26

27

Michael Caine

Motorbase Performance

Ford

0.976s

29

28

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

1.005s

22

29

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

1.352s

27

30

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

1.500s

21


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next