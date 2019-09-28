Silverstone BTCC: Vauxhall driver Plato tops both practice sessions

Plato fastest in both Silverstone practice sessions

Jason Plato topped both British Touring Car Championship free practice sessions on the Silverstone National circuit ahead of the penultimate round of the 2019 season.

The Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall driver ended the second practice run with a 57.413s lap, 0.13 seconds clear of next-best runner Dan Cammish (Honda Civic Type R), with the top 27 cars all lapping within a second of the benchmark.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Silverstone circuit has been resurfaced this year, and lap times in both morning sessions were comfortably quicker than the existing qualifying lap record - a 58.078s set by Mat Jackson in 2015.

Cammish's Team Dynamics team-mate Matt Neal was third in a session that was dominated by front-wheel drive competitors, with Tom Ingram - recovering from an earlier misfire in his Toyota Corolla - and Chris Smiley heading the BMW 330i M Sport of Tom Oliphant.

The second run was uninterrupted, but a red flag was called with 10 minutes to go in first free practice as Rory Butcher ran over a shard of debris, picking up a left-rear puncture on his AmdD Tuning Honda Civic Type R and spinning.

At the same time, the Audi S3 of Mark Blundell stopped on the approach to Luffield.

Plato's benchmark time of 57.731s in that session was some 0.3s slower than his FP2 effort. Cammish also ended FP1 in second, having lapped 0.046s shy.

The top two in the points - Colin Turkington and WSR team-mate Andrew Jordan - had complained of understeer in the 3 Series during first practice.

Running with the second-highest amount of success ballast, Jordan was a late climber to seventh behind Oliphant in second practice, with Turkington only 18th.

Jake Hill, who became a BTCC race winner last time out at Knockhill, was eighth in his Audi S3 ahead of Adam Morgan.

Story continues

Both Team BMR Subaru Levorgs of Ashley Sutton and Senna Proctor were black flagged for exceeding track limits.

Sutton did end second practice 10th, ahead of Butcher and team-mate Mike Bushell - who retains the second AmD Tuning seat as Sam Tordoff has opted to miss the remainder of the season.

Plato's Vauxhall Astra stablemate Rob Collard was 13th ahead of Proctor.

Returning driver Michael Caine - who has replaced Nicolas Hamilton at Motorbase - was 27th in his Ford Focus RS.

FP1 times

Pos Driver Team Car Gap Laps 1 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 57.731s 19 2 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 0.046s 17 3 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 0.119s 24 4 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 0.136s 23 5 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 0.152s 21 6 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 0.315s 16 7 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 0.318s 24 8 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.321s 25 9 Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru 0.345s 23 10 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 0.409s 18 11 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 0.416s 22 12 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 0.462s 22 13 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 0.492s 23 14 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 0.535s 24 15 Mike Bushell AmD Tuning Honda 0.585s 23 16 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 0.608s 26 17 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 0.634s 21 18 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 0.651s 22 19 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 0.653s 25 20 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 0.686s 23 21 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.711s 25 22 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 0.761s 18 23 Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen 0.800s 22 24 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 0.814s 24 25 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 0.914s 20 26 Michael Caine Motorbase Performance Ford 0.955s 25 27 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 0.972s 8 28 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 1.418s 24 29 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 1.437s 17 30 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 1.468s 23

FP2 times

Pos Driver Team Car Gap Laps 1 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 57.413s 25 2 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 0.130s 25 3 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 0.162s 26 4 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 0.226s 28 5 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 0.237s 27 6 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 0.266s 28 7 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 0.278s 32 8 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 0.350s 26 9 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.356s 25 10 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 0.366s 22 11 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 0.366s 21 12 Mike Bushell AmD Tuning Honda 0.380s 25 13 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 0.434s 28 14 Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru 0.436s 24 15 Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda 0.505s 26 16 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 0.510s 22 17 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 0.515s 26 18 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 0.526s 30 19 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 0.534s 27 20 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 0.570s 32 21 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 0.618s 25 22 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 0.677s 21 23 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 0.733s 24 24 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 0.746s 28 25 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 0.926s 27 26 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 0.958s 26 27 Michael Caine Motorbase Performance Ford 0.976s 29 28 Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen 1.005s 22 29 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 1.352s 27 30 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 1.500s 21





Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus