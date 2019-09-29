Silverstone BTCC: Goff earns Team Hard's first win after tyre gamble

Matt Kew
Autosport
Jack Goff scored Team Hard's first ever British Touring Car Championship victory in race three at Silverstone after a wet tyre gamble, as Colin Turkington extended his points' lead.

The Volkswagen CC driver, who only secured his place on the 2019 grid in a last-minute deal, romped to his fifth series triumph by 7.3 seconds over Aidan Moffat - the latter bagging the Infiniti Q50's best ever BTCC result.

A late dash of rain on the green flag lap prompted Goff to gamble and pit for wet tyres for the race start, as Ashley Sutton - who was drawn on reversed grid pole - narrowly led into Copse.

But second-starting Matt Simpson took advantage of his Honda Civic Type R's greater traction on corner exit to sweep by into Maggotts for the lead.

However, a very poor exit on to the Wellington Straight gifted the place back to Sutton and dropped Simpson into the sights of Andrew Jordan.

Simpson ran across the nose of Jordan on the approach to Luffield and continued on to the grass and into retirement.

That forced a safety car to recover the stricken machine, which prompted much of the field to dive for wet tyres as Goff - then in 19th - posted the fastest lap of the race.

From the restart, Goff and Moffat made metronomic progress up the order until Moffat ran wide at Copse and lost the rear of his car on the slippery kerbs.

He saved the spin, but gave Goff - now ahead of early leader Josh Cook - the breathing room to consolidate Team Hard's maiden spoils.

Moffat recovered to second ahead of Matt Neal, with Tom Oliphant leading Tom Chilton home for fourth.

Jason Plato was again in the wars, ending Adam Morgan's race with a firm tap into Luffield.

That allowed a wet-tyred Turkington to climb to seventh after a door-banging three-lap battle with WSR team-mate and championship rival Jordan.

Finishing ahead of his fellow BMW 330i M Sport driver, and with Cammish - second in the points prior to the race - dropping back late on, it means Turkington leads the way on 297 points to Cammish on 281, with Jordan a further 11 behind ahead of the Brands Hatch season finale.

Goff's team-mate Michael Crees was a career-best ninth from the sister car of Bobby Thompson and Knockhill winner Jake Hill.

Cammish dropped to 12th at the flag, ahead of a best BTCC finish of 13th for ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Blundell.

Behind MG driver Rob Smith was polesitter Ash Sutton, having fallen a lap down in the pitstop phase.

Race one and two winner Tom Ingram was hit by Ollie Jackson and suffered a puncture, dropping him to a pointless 22nd.

Result - 25 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Jack Goff

Team Hard

Volkswagen

28m22.240s

2

Aiden Moffat

Laser Tools Racing

Infiniti

7.300s

3

Matt Neal

Team Dynamics

Honda

13.968s

4

Tom Oliphant

WSR

BMW

25.596s

5

Tom Chilton

Motorbase Performance

Ford

26.295s

6

Jason Plato

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

29.883s

7

Colin Turkington

WSR

BMW

30.020s

8

Andrew Jordan

WSR

BMW

33.061s

9

Michael Crees

Team Hard

Volkswagen

35.424s

10

Bobby Thompson

Team Hard

Volkswagen

37.015s

11

Jake Hill

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

40.813s

12

Dan Cammish

Team Dynamics

Honda

43.527s

13

Mark Blundell

Trade Price Cars Racing

Audi

44.108s

14

Rob Smith

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

49.349s

15

Ash Sutton

BMR Racing

Subaru

50.344s

16

Rory Butcher

AmD Tuning

Honda

1m02.332s

17

Mike Bushell

AmD Tuning

Honda

1m02.687s

18

Michael Caine

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1m03.456s

19

Ollie Jackson

Motorbase Performance

Ford

1m12.292s

20

Sam Osborne

Excelr8 Motorsport

MG

1 Lap

21

Rob Collard

Power Maxed Racing

Vauxhall

1 Lap

22

Tom Ingram

Speedworks Motorsport

Toyota

2 Laps

23

Stephen Jelley

Team Parker Racing

BMW

2 Laps

-

Adam Morgan

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

Accident damage

-

Senna Proctor

BMR Racing

Subaru

Not classified

-

Josh Cook

BTC Racing

Honda

Not classified

-

Chris Smiley

BTC Racing

Honda

Engine

-

Daniel Rowbottom

Ciceley Motorsport

Mercedes

Accident damage

-

Carl Boardley

Team Hard

Volkswagen

Battery

-

Matt Simpson

Simpson Racing

Honda

Spun off

Drivers' championship

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Colin Turkington

297

2

Dan Cammish

281

3

Andrew Jordan

280

4

Josh Cook

263

5

Tom Ingram

236

6

Rory Butcher

228

7

Jason Plato

205

8

Matt Neal

199

9

Ash Sutton

191

10

Tom Chilton

174

