Silverstone BTCC: Goff earns Team Hard's first win after tyre gamble
Jack Goff scored Team Hard's first ever British Touring Car Championship victory in race three at Silverstone after a wet tyre gamble, as Colin Turkington extended his points' lead.
The Volkswagen CC driver, who only secured his place on the 2019 grid in a last-minute deal, romped to his fifth series triumph by 7.3 seconds over Aidan Moffat - the latter bagging the Infiniti Q50's best ever BTCC result.
A late dash of rain on the green flag lap prompted Goff to gamble and pit for wet tyres for the race start, as Ashley Sutton - who was drawn on reversed grid pole - narrowly led into Copse.
But second-starting Matt Simpson took advantage of his Honda Civic Type R's greater traction on corner exit to sweep by into Maggotts for the lead.
However, a very poor exit on to the Wellington Straight gifted the place back to Sutton and dropped Simpson into the sights of Andrew Jordan.
Simpson ran across the nose of Jordan on the approach to Luffield and continued on to the grass and into retirement.
That forced a safety car to recover the stricken machine, which prompted much of the field to dive for wet tyres as Goff - then in 19th - posted the fastest lap of the race.
From the restart, Goff and Moffat made metronomic progress up the order until Moffat ran wide at Copse and lost the rear of his car on the slippery kerbs.
He saved the spin, but gave Goff - now ahead of early leader Josh Cook - the breathing room to consolidate Team Hard's maiden spoils.
Moffat recovered to second ahead of Matt Neal, with Tom Oliphant leading Tom Chilton home for fourth.
Jason Plato was again in the wars, ending Adam Morgan's race with a firm tap into Luffield.
That allowed a wet-tyred Turkington to climb to seventh after a door-banging three-lap battle with WSR team-mate and championship rival Jordan.
Finishing ahead of his fellow BMW 330i M Sport driver, and with Cammish - second in the points prior to the race - dropping back late on, it means Turkington leads the way on 297 points to Cammish on 281, with Jordan a further 11 behind ahead of the Brands Hatch season finale.
Goff's team-mate Michael Crees was a career-best ninth from the sister car of Bobby Thompson and Knockhill winner Jake Hill.
Cammish dropped to 12th at the flag, ahead of a best BTCC finish of 13th for ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Blundell.
Behind MG driver Rob Smith was polesitter Ash Sutton, having fallen a lap down in the pitstop phase.
Race one and two winner Tom Ingram was hit by Ollie Jackson and suffered a puncture, dropping him to a pointless 22nd.
Result - 25 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Jack Goff
Team Hard
Volkswagen
28m22.240s
2
Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing
Infiniti
7.300s
3
Matt Neal
Team Dynamics
Honda
13.968s
4
Tom Oliphant
WSR
BMW
25.596s
5
Tom Chilton
Motorbase Performance
Ford
26.295s
6
Jason Plato
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
29.883s
7
Colin Turkington
WSR
BMW
30.020s
8
Andrew Jordan
WSR
BMW
33.061s
9
Michael Crees
Team Hard
Volkswagen
35.424s
10
Bobby Thompson
Team Hard
Volkswagen
37.015s
11
Jake Hill
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
40.813s
12
Dan Cammish
Team Dynamics
Honda
43.527s
13
Mark Blundell
Trade Price Cars Racing
Audi
44.108s
14
Rob Smith
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
49.349s
15
Ash Sutton
BMR Racing
Subaru
50.344s
16
Rory Butcher
AmD Tuning
Honda
1m02.332s
17
Mike Bushell
AmD Tuning
Honda
1m02.687s
18
Michael Caine
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1m03.456s
19
Ollie Jackson
Motorbase Performance
Ford
1m12.292s
20
Sam Osborne
Excelr8 Motorsport
MG
1 Lap
21
Rob Collard
Power Maxed Racing
Vauxhall
1 Lap
22
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport
Toyota
2 Laps
23
Stephen Jelley
Team Parker Racing
BMW
2 Laps
-
Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
Accident damage
-
Senna Proctor
BMR Racing
Subaru
Not classified
-
Josh Cook
BTC Racing
Honda
Not classified
-
Chris Smiley
BTC Racing
Honda
Engine
-
Daniel Rowbottom
Ciceley Motorsport
Mercedes
Accident damage
-
Carl Boardley
Team Hard
Volkswagen
Battery
-
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing
Honda
Spun off
Drivers' championship
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Colin Turkington
297
2
Dan Cammish
281
3
Andrew Jordan
280
4
Josh Cook
263
5
Tom Ingram
236
6
Rory Butcher
228
7
Jason Plato
205
8
Matt Neal
199
9
Ash Sutton
191
10
Tom Chilton
174
