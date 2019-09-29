Silverstone BTCC: Goff earns Team Hard's first win after tyre gamble

Goff earns Team Hard's first ever BTCC win

Jack Goff scored Team Hard's first ever British Touring Car Championship victory in race three at Silverstone after a wet tyre gamble, as Colin Turkington extended his points' lead.

The Volkswagen CC driver, who only secured his place on the 2019 grid in a last-minute deal, romped to his fifth series triumph by 7.3 seconds over Aidan Moffat - the latter bagging the Infiniti Q50's best ever BTCC result.

A late dash of rain on the green flag lap prompted Goff to gamble and pit for wet tyres for the race start, as Ashley Sutton - who was drawn on reversed grid pole - narrowly led into Copse.

But second-starting Matt Simpson took advantage of his Honda Civic Type R's greater traction on corner exit to sweep by into Maggotts for the lead.

However, a very poor exit on to the Wellington Straight gifted the place back to Sutton and dropped Simpson into the sights of Andrew Jordan.

Simpson ran across the nose of Jordan on the approach to Luffield and continued on to the grass and into retirement.

That forced a safety car to recover the stricken machine, which prompted much of the field to dive for wet tyres as Goff - then in 19th - posted the fastest lap of the race.

From the restart, Goff and Moffat made metronomic progress up the order until Moffat ran wide at Copse and lost the rear of his car on the slippery kerbs.

He saved the spin, but gave Goff - now ahead of early leader Josh Cook - the breathing room to consolidate Team Hard's maiden spoils.

Moffat recovered to second ahead of Matt Neal, with Tom Oliphant leading Tom Chilton home for fourth.

Jason Plato was again in the wars, ending Adam Morgan's race with a firm tap into Luffield.

That allowed a wet-tyred Turkington to climb to seventh after a door-banging three-lap battle with WSR team-mate and championship rival Jordan.

Finishing ahead of his fellow BMW 330i M Sport driver, and with Cammish - second in the points prior to the race - dropping back late on, it means Turkington leads the way on 297 points to Cammish on 281, with Jordan a further 11 behind ahead of the Brands Hatch season finale.

Goff's team-mate Michael Crees was a career-best ninth from the sister car of Bobby Thompson and Knockhill winner Jake Hill.

Cammish dropped to 12th at the flag, ahead of a best BTCC finish of 13th for ex-Formula 1 driver Mark Blundell.

Behind MG driver Rob Smith was polesitter Ash Sutton, having fallen a lap down in the pitstop phase.

Race one and two winner Tom Ingram was hit by Ollie Jackson and suffered a puncture, dropping him to a pointless 22nd.

Result - 25 laps

Pos Driver Team Car Gap 1 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 28m22.240s 2 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 7.300s 3 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 13.968s 4 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 25.596s 5 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 26.295s 6 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 29.883s 7 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 30.020s 8 Andrew Jordan WSR BMW 33.061s 9 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 35.424s 10 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 37.015s 11 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 40.813s 12 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 43.527s 13 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 44.108s 14 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 49.349s 15 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 50.344s 16 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 1m02.332s 17 Mike Bushell AmD Tuning Honda 1m02.687s 18 Michael Caine Motorbase Performance Ford 1m03.456s 19 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 1m12.292s 20 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 1 Lap 21 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 1 Lap 22 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 2 Laps 23 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 2 Laps - Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes Accident damage - Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru Not classified - Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda Not classified - Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda Engine - Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes Accident damage - Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen Battery - Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda Spun off

Drivers' championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Colin Turkington 297 2 Dan Cammish 281 3 Andrew Jordan 280 4 Josh Cook 263 5 Tom Ingram 236 6 Rory Butcher 228 7 Jason Plato 205 8 Matt Neal 199 9 Ash Sutton 191 10 Tom Chilton 174

