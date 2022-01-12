SILVERCORP INTERSECTS 1.64 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 24.66 GRAMS PER TONNE GOLD, 56 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER, 3.28% LEAD, AND 2.12% ZINC FROM VEIN H16 AT THE HPG MINE

Trading Symbol

TSX: SVM

NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the HPG mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the HPG mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province, China.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

From June 1 to December 31, 2021, 24,369 metres ("m") from a total of 153 diamond drill holes, including 89 underground holes and 64 surface holes, were completed at the HPG mine. Assay results for 134 holes have been received, with 82 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, there are nine rigs drilling at the HPG mine.

The strategy of the drilling program is threefold: 1) drill above or beneath the stopes that were previously mined but stopped due to more variation in grades, thickness, and attitudes of the vein structures than previously modeled to easily obtain ore; 2) drill for gold-silver -lead-zinc veins in the resource area at higher elevations near the surface and southwest side to expand the resources; and 3) drill for a rhyolitic breccia dyke that is prominently exposed in the middle of the mining area and mineralized with gold-silver-lead-zinc.

Drilling Above or Beneath Previously Mined Stopes

Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks containing known ore veins in production areas that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones within the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southwest-striking H5 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, H11, and H14 veins. Since access tunnels are already in place, any high-grade mineralization discovered can quickly be converted to reserves and mined.

Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts near the surface or previously mined stopes:

Story continues

Underground hole ZK2542 intersected a 1.91 m interval (1.64 m true width) of vein H16 grading 24.66 g/t gold ("Au"), 56 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.28% lead ("Pb"), 2.12% zinc ("Zn"), and 0.11% copper ("Cu") from 29.11 m depth, at an elevation of 527 m;

Underground hole ZK2314 intersected a 0.75 m interval (0.48 m true width) of vein H15 grading 21.00 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 0.45% Pb, 0.09% Zn, and 0.24% Cu from 132.91 m depth, at an elevation of 444 m; and

Underground hole ZK24N04 intersected a 2.45 m interval (2.10 m true width) of vein H15 grading 0.65 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag, 14.93% Pb, 0.03% Zn, and 0.42% Cu from 160.36 m depth, at an elevation of 549 m.

Near Surface Mineralization in Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins

Nineteen diamond drill holes were drilled from surface, with additional underground diamond drilling employed to test for near surface mineralization above 520 m within the HPG resource area. The drilling intersected gold-silver-lead-zinc veins including the H9 series, H11 series, H14 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, and H10_1. The purpose of this drilling was to extend the resources to higher elevations within the current resource area.

Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts near the surface or previously mined stopes:

Surface hole ZK2419 intersected a 2.20 m interval (1.90 m true width) of vein H17 grading 22.99 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.49% Pb, 0.07% Zn, and 0.02% Cu from 78.57 m depth, at an elevation of 817 m; and

Surface hole ZK1218 intersected a 1.36 m interval (1.22 m true width) of vein H17 grading 10.54 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.60% Pb, 0.02% Zn, and 0.05% Cu from 89.69 m depth, at an elevation of 783 m.

Drilling High-Grade Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the Southwest Side of the Resource Area

Surface and underground diamond drilling at the southwest side of the resource area intersected high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc veins of the H20W, H12_1, H39, H41, and H40 series, at an elevation between 435 m and 655 m. These vein structures strike north to north-northeast, and have vertical to sub-vertical dips to the east. Among them, H41W is a newly discovered north-northeast striking high-grade vein that was intersected during this period.

Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts at the southwest side of the resource area:

Underground hole ZK11206 intersected a 1.33 m interval (1.10 m true width) of vein H41W grading 2.86 g/t Au, 1,469 g/t Ag, 3.69% Pb, 2.33% Zn, and 0.13% Cu from 66.90 m depth, at an elevation of 613 m;

Underground hole ZK11207 intersected a 0.50 m interval (0.28 m true width) of vein H41W grading 0.18 g/t Au, 2,642 g/t Ag, 0.63% Pb, 0.21% Zn, and 0.09% Cu from 62.50 m depth, at an elevation of 613 m;

Underground hole ZK11604 intersected a 1.67 m interval (1.12 m true width) of vein H40 grading 7.31 g/t Au, 100 g/t Ag, 1.78% Pb, 0.19% Zn, and 0.03% Cu from 266.55 m depth, at an elevation of 532 m; and

Surface hole ZK11406 intersected a 0.52 m interval (0.31 m true width) of vein H20W grading 14.60 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag, 0.07% Pb, 0.09% Zn, and 0.02% Cu from 199.41 m depth, at an elevation of 527 m.

Drilling for a Rhyolitic Breccia Dyke

The breccia dyke extends along a northwest trend for approximately two kilometres ("km"), has a thickness from 25 to 200 m, and dips steeply to the northeast. Hole ZK1315 from this drill program intercepted a significant width of mineralization which is associated with siderite-ankerite-pyrite, and minor galena, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite in the matrix of the breccia. It is possible all the gold-silver -lead-zinc veins mined at the HPG mine have cut the breccia dyke.

Hole ZK1315 intersected an 18.41 m interval grading 1.42 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 0.97% Pb, 0.56% Zn, and 0.14% Cu in the breccia (Table 1). An earlier drill hole ZK1511 from nearby also intercepted a 31.8 m interval grading 1.14 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb, and 0.25% Zn.

This discovery of broad mineralization in the breccia dyke has been confirmed by a cross-cut tunnel PD2-570-15WCM, which cut a 20.7 m interval grading 1.06 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 1.33% Pb, 1.48% Zn, and 0.14% Cu at an elevation of 570 m (Table 4).

Table 1: Assay results for 103 drill holes from the HPG mine

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Elevation

(m) Interval

(m) True Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) Cu

(%) Vein ZK02N02 107.08 108.99 442 1.91 0.82 0.13 11 0.62 3.64 0.01 H5 ZK02N21 57.75 59.23 488 1.48 1.32 0.05 103 1.10 0.35 0.03 H5 ZK04N01 109.45 110.99 533 1.54 1.18 0.89 43 2.01 0.21 0.14 H5 ZK04N03 117.82 118.35 536 0.53 0.38 0.36 121 5.29 0.17 0.08 H5 ZK04N04 136.53 137.45 489 0.92 0.89 0.24 73 3.16 2.41 0.06 H5 ZK04N05 109.22 109.75 539 0.53 0.40 0.30 221 1.72 0.07 0.03 H5a ZK04N05 123.74 124.32 531 0.58 0.43 0.59 214 0.18 0.04 0.11 H5 ZK04N12 77.50 78.26 487 0.76 0.66 0.35 49 4.71 0.93 0.06 H5 ZK06N02 88.33 88.87 552 0.54 0.47 31.00 23 0.58 0.04 0.03 H5a ZK0722 117.30 117.84 546 0.54 0.49 0.16 198 0.73 0.30 0.09 H11E ZK0724 58.02 60.41 590 2.39 1.86 4.42 78 1.00 0.28 0.05 H15W ZK0725 18.06 18.77 615 0.71 0.56 2.23 90 0.05 0.05 0.01 H10_1 ZK07N04 26.18 28.17 865 1.99 1.03 1.01 252 0.73 0.91 0.04 H5 ZK07N05 18.58 19.71 501 1.13 0.94 0.52 58 0.78 0.24 0.08 H5 ZK07N11 9.83 11.13 462 1.30 1.09 4.36 21 0.04 0.01 0.01 B01 ZK07N11 87.52 88.05 444 0.53 0.44 2.18 34 3.18 0.62 0.05 H10_1W ZK0921 127.98 128.93 628 0.95 0.82 2.48 76 0.47 0.40 0.03 H16 ZK09N19 0.00 1.46 464 1.46 1.12 0.21 102 0.11 0.05 0.71 B6 ZK09N19 44.31 44.83 450 0.52 0.31 0.85 159 1.48 1.11 0.05 H5_2 ZK09N20 8.26 9.46 457 1.20 0.79 0.78 74 0.09 0.02 0.38 H5E1 ZK09N22 23.44 24.35 457 0.91 0.86 0.06 159 0.72 1.25 0.03 H5W ZK11006 109.01 109.71 581 0.70 0.61 1.58 160 1.40 0.43 0.42 H41a ZK11006 247.01 248.21 483 1.20 0.95 1.18 13 0.40 2.31 0.00 H40 ZK11206 66.90 68.23 613 1.33 1.10 2.86 1,469 3.69 2.33 0.13 H41W [1] ZK11207 62.50 63.00 613 0.50 0.28 0.18 2,642 0.63 0.21 0.09 H41W ZK11208 112.37 112.97 577 0.60 0.59 0.87 162 1.03 1.11 0.11 H42E ZK11208 233.37 233.88 490 0.51 0.47 0.55 137 2.29 1.96 0.24 H20W ZK11208 244.84 245.37 481 0.53 0.40 20.30 10 0.04 0.01 0.01 H40 ZK11208 249.82 251.42 478 1.60 1.21 5.13 10 0.41 0.42 0.05 H40W ZK11404 68.27 69.02 622 0.75 0.63 1.56 16 0.33 0.26 0.02 H41W ZK11404 202.48 203.53 550 1.05 0.70 4.29 22 0.34 0.11 0.03 H17 ZK11406 183.96 184.54 537 0.58 0.33 2.32 5 0.02 0.02 0.01 H17 ZK11406 199.41 199.93 527 0.52 0.31 14.60 15 0.07 0.09 0.02 H20W ZK11406 222.92 224.69 511 1.77 1.23 0.72 56 0.62 0.20 1.09 H17_1 ZK11407 68.53 70.58 608 2.05 1.59 0.89 45 0.85 2.10 0.08 H41W ZK11407 223.33 224.78 492 1.45 1.27 0.95 114 0.47 0.17 0.18 H20W ZK11408 72.37 72.89 610 0.52 0.40 0.26 41 5.81 1.43 0.06 H41W ZK11604 43.88 44.58 638 0.70 0.57 0.88 75 0.10 0.16 0.05 H41a ZK11604 72.27 74.30 624 2.03 1.65 1.60 114 0.78 1.33 0.11 H41W ZK11604 76.50 77.23 622 0.73 0.60 0.21 26 3.23 4.12 0.02 H41W1 [1] ZK11604 210.38 210.88 558 0.50 0.32 3.21 97 0.59 0.31 0.21 H16_3 ZK11604 266.55 268.22 532 1.67 1.12 7.31 100 1.78 0.19 0.03 H40 Including 266.55 267.57 532 1.02 0.68 9.90 157 2.70 0.22 0.03 H40 ZK11N12 55.19 56.29 427 1.10 0.68 0.11 111 0.14 0.05 0.38 H5 ZK11N13 2.56 4.66 462 2.10 1.21 0.98 78 0.08 0.02 0.41 B6 [1] ZK11N13 65.35 70.12 449 4.77 2.11 0.50 111 0.29 0.29 0.20 H5_2 ZK1218 89.69 91.05 783 1.36 1.22 10.54 17 0.60 0.02 0.05 H17 ZK12207 42.65 43.66 519 1.01 0.78 3.28 6 0.18 0.27 0.01 H11 ZK12N03 92.37 94.52 482 2.15 1.72 0.06 49 10.23 0.97 0.02 H4 Including 93.72 94.52 482 0.80 0.64 0.13 101 22.69 2.14 0.04 H4 ZK1310-1 157.21 158.13 630 0.92 0.56 2.14 177 17.09 0.29 0.07 H10_1 ZK1314 155.16 156.21 622 1.05 0.33 2.37 86 0.93 1.69 0.06 H9 ZK1315 202.28 220.69 573 18.41 N/A [2] 1.42 122 0.97 0.56 0.14 Breccia

Dyke [1] ZK1321 87.06 87.63 690 0.57 N/A 1.18 19 0.37 0.23 0.02 N/A [3] ZK1322 132.00 132.61 667 0.61 0.50 8.45 30 0.31 0.07 0.02 H9 ZK15N21 0.75 4.19 627 1.54 2.60 0.67 11 1.12 1.01 0.03 H10_1a ZK15N22 23.84 27.69 620 3.85 3.79 0.54 62 6.05 0.32 0.02 H39_1a ZK15S03 172.52 174.88 636 2.36 1.51 0.72 58 0.42 0.02 0.24 H17_1 ZK15S04 103.46 105.03 647 1.57 0.97 4.35 45 1.31 0.26 0.01 H14W ZK15S05 172.79 173.32 553 0.53 0.21 7.66 22 1.85 3.94 0.30 H17_1 ZK1830 47.53 49.08 782 1.55 1.35 1.82 13 0.04 0.03 0.01 H17 ZK2033 94.63 95.60 755 0.97 0.76 3.14 21 0.01 0.05 0.01 H17 ZK2035 69.11 70.78 765 1.67 1.66 1.57 6 0.04 0.06 0.01 H17 ZK2036 42.82 44.47 796 1.65 1.61 3.03 32 0.05 0.04 0.02 H17 ZK2037 57.31 58.58 770 1.27 1.04 8.68

28

0.07

0.12

0.05

H17

ZK2314 3.18 4.90 536 1.72 1.00 1.37 17 1.95 0.72 0.03 H14

ZK2314 132.91 133.66 444 0.75 0.48 21.00 54 0.45 0.09 0.24 H15

ZK2314 146.14 147.38 435 1.24 0.79 0.92 106 0.80 0.06 0.39 H20W

ZK2341 71.08 72.78 795 1.70 1.11 0.65 137 3.64 4.76 0.03 H16