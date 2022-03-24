Silverchair singer Daniel Johns checks into rehabilitation centre after car accident

Photograph: Graham Denholm/WireImage

Silverchair singer Daniel Johns has checked himself into rehab after being involved in a car accident on Wednesday night, saying he had been struggling with anxiety and depression.

In a statement on Instagram on Thursday, the 42-year-old musician revealed he had recently started experiencing panic attacks and was in a car accident after becoming “lost” on the road.

“As you know, my mental health is a work in progress. I have good days and bad days but it’s something I always have to manage,” he wrote. “Over the last week I began to experience panic attacks. Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident. I am OK, everyone is OK.

“Alongside my therapy, I’ve been self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my anxiety and depression. I know this is not sustainable or healthy.

“I have to step back now as I’m self-admitting to a rehabilitation centre and I don’t know how long I’ll be there. Appreciate your love and support as always.”

The news comes weeks after the release of Johns’ upcoming solo album FutureNever was delayed, having being pushed to 22 April, Johns’ birthday. A spokesperson for Johns confirmed on Thursday that the album release would go ahead.

Johns has been open about his mental health struggles since his early 20s, first revealing he was battling both anorexia and anxiety in 1999, at the height of Silverchair’s fame.

He was then diagnosed with reactive arthritis, an inflammation of the joints that left him in severe pain.

Johns recently described himself as “a pretty fragile person”, saying it “took me years and years and years of really heavy, heavy therapy” to find happiness.

“I gave up millions and millions and possibilities endlessly just to be internally happy,” he said on the Project.