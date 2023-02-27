Silver Wound Dressing Market Report 2022: Demand for Anti-Bacterial and Anti-Microbial Products Bodes Well for Sector

Company Logo

Silver wound dressings are powerful against microbials and are usually used to help management of wounds that are associated with the chance of infection. Silver dressings are composed of foam or hydrofibre. These products are utilized in utilized as a part of treating cuts, surgical injuries, lacerations and burns. Silver wound dressings diminish the bio burden in acute or chronic wounds.

Silver wound dressings have an assortment of clinical uses inferable from the technological advancements and differences in the nature of silver substance included. Utilizing silver in wound dressings offers hostility to microbial activity and includes antibiotic resistant bacteria. Technology advancement, better treatment availability for acute and chronic wounds, speedy progress in the incidence of sports injuries, and perpetually growing pool of diabetic and geriatric populace will augment the adoption of silver wound dressings as a perfect treatment; which will lead the growth of silver wound dressings market in future.

Research shows that there is an expansion of 20% to 40% chance of dying from surgical wounds and chronic wounds. An increase in demand for anti-bacterial and anti-microbial dressing and increase in the incidence of sports injuries and diabetic cases is boosting the growth of silver wound dressing market. Growing healthcare sector and technological advancement are the also some of the main drivers for the growth of this market. Another prime factor augmenting the silver wound dressings market is expansion in life expectancy.



Among various utilization areas, silver wound dressings hold the largest application in hospitals trailed by ambulatory centers. Higher capacity of hospitals in terms of purchase of silver wound dressing products, prominent dealing and higher cost to profit proportion because of greater patient footfall for the treatment of sport injuries and others are the primary variables driving the adoption of silver wound dressing products in hospitals.

It is additionally deduced that due to expanding inclination of patients for approaching specialized centers for necessities owing to faster healing time and better results, the demand for silver wound dressings from private clinics will be higher in the coming time. Therefore it is predicted that the expansion of private clinics segment will be higher than the global standard in the coming time.



Geographically, the global silver wound dressings market is composed of Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.



North America holds the prime share in global silver wound dressings market pursued by Asia Pacific, attributable to major reasons such as high prevalence of diabetes in North America. Rapid expansion in the incidence of sport injuries, incidence of diabetes will enhance the adoption of silver wound dressings as the most desired treatment in top wage and higher-middle pay nations was twofold in excess than that of low and lower-middle wage nations. The distinction more than triples from 7% diabetics in both genders in the lower middle pay nations to 24% in higher middle pay nations.



Silver wound dressing is claimed to reduce bioburden in chronic or acute wounds. The demand for anti-bacterial and anti-microbial products is expected to grow in the upcoming time. In the course of forecast duration 2022 - 2030, Asia Pacific is touted as the fastest mounting region due to key driving features such as rising prevalence of diabetes, surgical injuries in developing countries, increasing consciousness related with early treatment, evolving healthcare expenditure, and intensifying demand to recuperate early and avoid infection.



Market Segmentation

Product

Silver Plated Nylon Fiber Dressings

Silver Nitrate Dressings

Silver Alginate Dressings

Nano Crystalline Silver Dressings

Hydrofibre Silver Dressings

Usage Area

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Private Clinics

