Silver Sluggers: Braves trio claim hitting honors for first time

Sporting News

MLB's most productive hitters for 2019 were recognized Thursday with the announcement of the annual Silver Slugger awards.

The Silver Sluggers, presented by bat maker Louisville Slugger, are regular-season awards voted on by MLB managers and coaches. Criteria include traditional statistics such as batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and "general impressions of a player's overall offensive value," as Louisville Slugger put it in its press release.

SN AWARDS:
MLB: Player of the Year | Executive
AL: All-Stars | Rookie | Manager | Comeback
OF Mookie Betts Red Sox OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves NL: All-Stars | Rookie | Manager | Comeback


Scroll to continue with content
Ad

POS

NAME

CLUB

1B

Carlos Santana

Indians

2B

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

SS

Xander Bogaerts

Red Sox

3B

Alex Bregman

Astros

C

Mitch Garver

Twins

OF

Mike Trout

Angels

OF

George Springer

Astros

OF

Mookie Betts

Red Sox

DH

Nelson Cruz

Twins

The National League East champion Braves led with three players: first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. The teammates were among eight first-time winners. The American League champion Astros (Alex Bregman, George Springer), the AL Central champion Twins (Mitch Garver, Nelson Cruz) and the Red Sox (Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts) also had more than one recipient.

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich earned a second consecutive Silver Slugger, his second major offensive award this year. He was also named the winner of the Hank Aaron Award; he received that trophy at the World Series.

Astros right-hander Zack Greinke added a Silver Slugger, his second overall, to the Gold Glove he was awarded a week earlier. Greinke was chosen as the National League's top-hitting pitcher (three home runs, .271 average, .883 OPS) despite being traded by Arizona to Houston last July.

MLB 2019 Silver Slugger winners

AMERICAN LEAGUE


POS

NAME

CLUB

1B

Carlos Santana

Indians

2B

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

SS

Xander Bogaerts

Red Sox

3B

Alex Bregman

Astros

C

Mitch Garver

Twins

OF

Mike Trout

Angels

OF

George Springer

Astros

OF

Mookie Betts

Red Sox

DH

Nelson Cruz

Twins

OF Mookie Betts Red Sox OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves

NATIONAL LEAGUE

POS

NAME

CLUB

1B

Freddie Freeman

Braves

2B

Ozzie Albies

Braves

SS

Trevor Story

Rockies

3B

Anthony Rendon

Nationals

C

J.T. Realmuto

Phillies

OF

Christian Yelich

Brewers

OF

Cody Bellinger

Dodgers

POS

NAME

CLUB

1B

Carlos Santana

Indians

2B

DJ LeMahieu

Yankees

SS

Xander Bogaerts

Red Sox

3B

Alex Bregman

Astros

C

Mitch Garver

Twins

OF

Mike Trout

Angels

OF

George Springer

Astros

OF

Mookie Betts

Red Sox

DH

Nelson Cruz

Twins

OF

Mookie Betts

Red Sox

OF

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves

P

Zack Greinke

Diamondbacks


What to Read Next

Back