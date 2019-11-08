Silver Sluggers: Braves trio claim hitting honors for first time
MLB's most productive hitters for 2019 were recognized Thursday with the announcement of the annual Silver Slugger awards.
The Silver Sluggers, presented by bat maker Louisville Slugger, are regular-season awards voted on by MLB managers and coaches. Criteria include traditional statistics such as batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and "general impressions of a player's overall offensive value," as Louisville Slugger put it in its press release.
OF Ronald Acuna Jr. Braves
The National League East champion Braves led with three players: first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. The teammates were among eight first-time winners. The American League champion Astros (Alex Bregman, George Springer), the AL Central champion Twins (Mitch Garver, Nelson Cruz) and the Red Sox (Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts) also had more than one recipient.
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich earned a second consecutive Silver Slugger, his second major offensive award this year. He was also named the winner of the Hank Aaron Award; he received that trophy at the World Series.
Astros right-hander Zack Greinke added a Silver Slugger, his second overall, to the Gold Glove he was awarded a week earlier. Greinke was chosen as the National League's top-hitting pitcher (three home runs, .271 average, .883 OPS) despite being traded by Arizona to Houston last July.
POS
NAME
CLUB
1B
Carlos Santana
Indians
2B
DJ LeMahieu
Yankees
SS
Xander Bogaerts
Red Sox
3B
Alex Bregman
Astros
C
Mitch Garver
Twins
OF
Mike Trout
Angels
OF
George Springer
Astros
OF
Mookie Betts
Red Sox
DH
Nelson Cruz
Twins
NL: All-Stars | Rookie | Manager | Comeback
NATIONAL LEAGUE
POS
NAME
CLUB
1B
Freddie Freeman
Braves
2B
Ozzie Albies
Braves
SS
Trevor Story
Rockies
3B
Anthony Rendon
Nationals
C
J.T. Realmuto
Phillies
OF
Christian Yelich
Brewers
OF
Cody Bellinger
Dodgers
P
Zack Greinke
Diamondbacks