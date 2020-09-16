Silver Lion Statues of Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple Chariot go Missing, Oppn Demands Probe

Three silver lion statues affixed to the chariot of Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada have gone missing, sources from the temple said.

According to the information of temple staff, each statues is made up of three kilograms of silver and out of four, 3 of the statues were found missing, although no one has officially confirmed this.

After the Antarvedi chariot burning incident, the local police had held a meeting with the authorities of Kanaka Durga temple to focus on the security measures in the temple. After the meeting, temple officials along with the police examined the silver chariot at the temple premises. It was then reported that statues of lions were not found.

The chariot was used during the Telugu New Year Ugadi festival last year but the celebrations were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chariot had been kept covered and not used ever since.

"The silver chariot has been kept in Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam for the last 18 months. How many lions are there in it? Have they been given for repairs or are they in the locker? We have to examine these issues and will come to a conclusion. There is an insurance facility for silver and gold items and vehicles in the temple." Executive Officer of the Temple Suresh Babu told the media.

The temple authorities refused to open the cover of the chariot and show it to the media. However, sources said the state's BJP unit is taking the issue very seriously. BJP president Somu Veerraju will be meeting the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan today to complain and will seek detailed enquiry on the issue.