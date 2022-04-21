New Silver Expands by Partnering with Obie

WEST HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / New Silver , a leading technology company that provides fast financing to real estate investors, announced its partnership with real estate investment insurance provider, Obie , to offer trusted insurance to New Silver's customers.

This partnership will serve to further streamline the process of investing in real estate by supplying easy and affordable insurance coverage through a seamless online process. Which will ultimately add a new level of convenience to the rental and buying process.

Obie is transforming the insurance process for landlords and rental property investors. For both seasoned investors as well as those looking to start, Obie makes requesting a quote and getting coverage simple, affordable, and transparent.

"This is a very exciting time for New Silver and Obie", said New Silver's CEO, Kirill Bensonoff. The partnership will allow investors to have the proper tools to find a property along with easy solutions for insurance coverage to match their property. New Silver is all about simplifying solutions for our customers and we believe this partnership to be the right step in the next direction."

Investors and landlords often struggle to find the right insurance coverage for their property. The Obie platform works to assess potential risks on the property and ensures that the property is adequately covered from any incidents, with no surprises. Obie can offer instant loans across all 50 states. With affordable rates, investors can take advantage of other investments and still feel secure.

"Securing capital has previously been a cumbersome process involving weeks of waiting and obtaining insurance has historically been a contributor to that slow process. We're excited to provide those who have secured capital through New Silver the same speed and ease in obtaining the right property insurance," said Ryan Letzeiser, Co-Founder at Obie. "Partnering with New Silver allows us to collaboratively build a better experience for real estate investors that can help to reduce some of the administrative burdens for both the originator and borrower."

Story continues

The new partnership with Obie will allow New Silver to increase the value they can give to their customers through easy-to-access loans for investors by adding affordable insurance coverage on hand that will streamline the overall real estate investment process.

About New Silver

New Silver is a fintech startup that sits at the intersection of Decentralized Finance and real-world assets. We build technology to originate and underwrite short-term bridge loans with more efficiency, and securitize those loans on the blockchain with capital from DeFi protocols, helping to reduce costs and make securitizations more efficient. For more information please visit https://www.newsilver.com

About Obie

Obie is actively partnering with technology leaders across the proptech and fintech landscape to help independent investors close more deals, see greater returns, and experience real estate better. Contact our Partnerships Team by clicking here and learn more about how partnering with Obie can add value to your platform.

For more information please visit https://www.obierisk.com/

New Silver Contact

John Coury

john@newsilver.com

PR Contact

Red Rooster PR

Evan Sneider

esneider@redroosterpr.com

SOURCE: New Silver Lending LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/698254/New-Silver-Expands-by-Partnering-with-Obie



