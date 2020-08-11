Silver Elephant Intercepts 1,565 g/t Silver 8.25% Pb, 3.85% Zn (1,825 g/t AgEq) Over 5 meters with PUD 283, while PUD 284 Intercepts 66.7 meters grading 182 g/t AgEq

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce diamond infill drilling results from its 100%-controlled Pulacayo silver project in the Potosi department of Bolivia. Notable highlights include:

PUD 283

Hole ID From To Length Ag (g/t) Pb% Zn% AgEq PUD283 248.0 350.0 102.0 145 1.05 2.56 255 including… 310.0 322.0 12.0 784 4.11 3.79 977 and… 317.0 322.0 5.0 1565 8.25 3.85 1825



PUD 284

Hole ID From To Length Ag (g/t) Pb% Zn% AgEq PUD284 55.0 65.0 10.0 113 1.93 2.11 243 PUD284 206.3 273.0 66.7 112 0.46 1.94 182 including... 240.0 273.0 32.0 178 0.50 1.73 241 and… 256.0 273.0 17.0 274 0.33 1.13 295



Reported widths are intercepted core lengths and not true widths, as relationships with intercepted structures and contacts vary. Based on core-angle measurements, true widths are estimated at approximately 72% of reported core lengths for PUD283 and 57% of the reported core lengths for PUD284.

Silver equivalent is calculated using the formula adopted in its 2017, NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (see Company's press release dated November 22nd, 2017) as follows: AgEq. (g/t) = Ag (g/t)*89.2% + (Pb% *(US$0.94/ lb. Pb /14.583 Troy oz/lb./US$16.50 per Troy oz. Ag)*10,000*91.9%) + (Zn% *(US$1.00/lb. Zn/14.583 Troy oz/lb./US$16.50 per Troy oz. Ag)*10,000*82.9). This calculation incorporates metallurgical recoveries from test work completed for Pulacayo in 2013.

These results demonstrate broad continuity of mineralization and grade starting from near-surface and is consistent with historic Hochschild mining records which indicate high grade mineralization with increasing depth to more than 1,000 meters from surface. Detailed Assay results are detailed in the table below:

Hole ID From To Length Ag (g/t) Pb% Zn% AgEq PUD283 248.0 350.0 102.0 145 1.05 2.56 255 248.0 282.0 34.0 9 0.22 1.05 52 282.0 297.0 15.0 35 0.40 2.99 148 297.0 310.0 13.0 157 1.47 5.15 370 310.0 317.0 7.0 225 1.15 3.74 371 317.0 322.0 5.0 1565 8.25 3.85 1825 322.0 329.0 7.0 134 1.18 1.73 222 329.0 350.0 21.0 76 0.82 2.65 188 PUD284 30.5 204.2 173.7 15 0.28 0.67 46 30.5 55.0 24.5 3 0.83 0.08 15 55.0 65.0 10.0 113 1.93 2.11 243 65.0 79.0 14.0 13 0.44 1.20 69 79.0 101.0 22.0 4 0.11 0.36 20 101.0 204.2 103.2 10 0.18 0.59 36 PUD284 206.3 273.0 66.7 112 0.46 1.94 182 206.3 240.0 33.7 46 0.41 2.12 129 240.0 256.0 16.0 79 0.72 2.70 189 256.0 273.0 17.0 274 0.33 1.13 295 PUD284 282.0 318.0 36.0 26 0.34 1.01 70 282.0 288.0 6.0 13 1.95 0.13 27 288.0 300.0 12.0 60 0.61 1.48 127 300.0 318.0 18.0 7 0.18 0.72 38



Collar data is tabulated below:

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) PUD283 740116 7744469 4336 0 -55 352 PUD284 740373 7744512 4266 19 -65 327



Results of these two holes will be incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate scheduled to be released in September 2020, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 (NI43-101) for the Pulacayo-Paca Project by Mercator Geological Services Limited.

The completion of these 2 holes marks the conclusion of the first phase of 2020 drilling. Per the Company's news release dated March 9, 2020 Silver Elephant continues its district exploration at Pulacayo project with intermittent access due to COVID-19. The Company will announce any material update, including commencement of new round of Pulacayo-Paca drilling scheduled by year end, in due course.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Silver Elephant adopts industry-recognized best practices in its implementation of QA/QC methods. A geochemical standard control sample and a blank sample are inserted into the sample stream at every 20th sample. Duplicates are taken at every 40th sample. Standards and duplicates (including lab duplicates and standards) are analyzed using Thompson-Howarth plots. Samples are shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Ururo, Bolivia for preparation and then shipped to ALS Global laboratories in Lima, Peru for analysis. Samples are analyzed using Intermediate Level Four Acid Digestion. Silver overlimits ("ore grade") are analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The ALS Laboratories sample management system meets all the requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures.

All samples are taken from HQ-diameter core and split in half by a diamond-blade masonry saw. One-half of the core is submitted for laboratory analysis and the other half is preserved for reference at the Company's secured core facility. Prior to sampling, all core is geotechnically analyzed and photographed and then logged by geologists.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project and Triunfo gold-silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

