Silver alert issued for missing elderly woman from Wylie, Texas

A Silver Alert was issued by the Wylie Police Department for a missing 82-year-old woman on Tuesday evening.

The Wylie Police Department is searching for Cecilia Garcia, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5-foot-1, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants, and gray slippers at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the 300 block of South Fourth Street in Wylie, Texas, using a red walker with a seat.

Wylie is about an hour away from Fort Worth.

Officers believe that Garcia’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding Garcia and her whereabouts are asked to contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8171.