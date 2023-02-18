Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Ponder man

Harriet Ramos
·1 min read
Denton County Sheriff's Office

A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for an 84-year-old man who was last seen walking in a Ponder neighborhood, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas French was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Plover Circle. Authorities believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

French is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, 6-foot-2 and weighs 194 pounds, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a dark blue collared button-down shirt, blue jacket, khaki pants and blue tennis shoes.

The Ponder Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that French has Alzheimer’s and left from a care facility located on Plover Circle off Knight Lane. He doesn’t know the area, but is said to be “very active and mobile.”

The search for French was called off for the night around 12:45 a.m. Saturday and was set to resume again Saturday morning, according to the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department. The public is asked to help with the search by checking their security cameras and property in or around outbuildings.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for French, but other agencies around Dallas-Fort Worth are assisting. Specialized equipment including drones, helicopters and tracking dogs, is also being used.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-349-1600.

Latest Stories

  • Bankrupt Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to relatives of Sandy Hook victims, is spending nearly $100k a month

    InfoWars' Alex Jones is spending nearly $100,000 a month. He owes more than a billion in damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.

  • Serial killer obsessive ‘giggled’ after stabbing her boyfriend to death, court hears

    A woman obsessed with serial killers “giggled” as she admitted to a friend she had murdered her boyfriend.

  • Remarks criticising Nicola Bulley detective's 'skin tight dress' condemned

    A former head of a police watchdog has hit back at media coverage of the investigation into Nicola Bulley's disappearance, following criticism of the female detective leading the search for the missing mother-of-two. Zoe Billingham, who previously served as His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, told Sky News she was "really disturbed" by coverage that focused on what Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith was wearing and what her hair looked like. "We've talked a lot about misogyny and sexism [in recent days] but one of the things that's really disturbed me over the last day or two is the abuse frankly that the senior investigating officer has herself been exposed to," she said.

  • Woman vanished from Oregon home in 1959, cops say. Her remains were just identified

    A homeowner found skeletal remains in a shallow grave on his property in 1986, investigators said.

  • Car data mapped Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night of the murders. What it shows

    The Murdaugh murder trial jury got a minute-by-minute breakdown of Alex Murdaugh’s movements the night his wife and son were killed, according to data recently pulled from the accused murderer’s car.

  • Judge orders hotel to release video in lawsuit involving Michael Irvin's alleged misconduct

    Michael Irvin sued Marriott International Inc. and is seeking $100 million in damages after a female employee accused him of misconduct on Feb. 5.

  • Indian child marriage crackdown leaves families in anguish

    Standing outside the local police station in her village in northeast India, 19-year-old Nureja Khatun is anxious. Nearly an hour later, she sees her husband, Akbar Ali, for just a few seconds when he is shuffled into a police van. Khatun’s husband is one of more than 3,000 men, including Hindu and Muslim priests, who were arrested nearly two weeks ago in the northeastern state of Assam under a wide crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18.

  • Predator who sexually assaulted young child shared footage of attack worldwide

    In a statement, the mother of Keenan Ridgway’s victim said she hopes he ‘rots in hell’.

  • Nicola Bulley: Final texts sent before missing mother vanished 'are massively important'

    The missing dog walker made plans for the week ahead in the last known contact she had with a friend.

  • NFL's Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons and 2 Others Indicted After Las Vegas Beating

    After they allegedly beat a man outside a nightclub in Feb. 2022, Kamara and Lammons were charged by a grand jury along with two others

  • Wrongfully convicted man, now free: ‘I was finally heard’

    As he languished in a Missouri prison for nearly three decades, Lamar Johnson never stopped fighting to prove his innocence, even when it meant doing much of the legal work himself. This week a St. Louis judge overturned Johnson’s murder conviction and ordered him freed. Thanks to a team of lawyers, a Missouri law that changed largely because of his case, and his own dogged determination, he can start to put his life back together.

  • Six dead after shooting in Mississippi town

    STORY: A gunman went on a rampage in the small Mississippi town of Arkabutla on Friday.He killed his ex-wife and five other people in three locations, including a shop at a petrol station, before the authorities arrested him. Ethan Cash was an eyewitness."I run inside the store and make sure everybody's okay in the store. Man, I was going to start shooting at the guy as he was pulling off, but I didn't know who exactly it was. And, you know, I didn't want to hurt anybody. So I just kind of let the officers do that. It's their job anyways."A man was shot dead at the store.Authorities arrested the suspect near his home, where they found four more bodies.Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance."Richard Dale Crum is the suspect in this case and as it stands right now, he's been charged with one count of first-degree murder.""We don't have a lot of violent crime here. And this is outside the norm of anything that we've had. We certainly had violent crime in the past, but this is shocking, would be the best word I can use."President Joe Biden condemned the shooting, and urged for better gun control.In a statement, he said he and his wife mourned for the six killed in Mississippi - as they had done for far too many other Americans.

  • Alec Baldwin charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal 'Rust' shooting, faces more than 5 years in jail

    Baldwin accidentally shot and killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" in October 2021.

  • Police: Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald's drive-thru during argument over free cookie

    Police: Florida woman pulled gun in McDonald's drive-thru during argument over free cookie

  • Mexico finds half-ton of meth, biggest seizure of year

    The Mexican army said Friday it seized almost 1,400 liters of liquid methamphetamines and nearly a half-ton of solid crystal meth. Troops found the drugs Thursday at a half-finished house in the town of Angostura, in the northern state of Sinaloa. The state is home to the drug cartel of the same name.

  • Former Theranos exec seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence

    Former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny" Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while appealing a jury's verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes. In her presentation, Amy Walsh asserted Theranos still had $350 million in cash and intellectual property worth about $100 million in May 2016 when Holmes fired Balwani as the company's chief operating officer and ended their romantic relationship.

  • Fani Willis, the 'pit bull' prosecutor eyeing Trump, now has new targets

    Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor leading the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, is also weighing whether witnesses to the grand jury probe lied under oath. That was one of the revelations from five pages of the special grand jury's report on Trump made public on Thursday in keeping with a judge's order, which could open new criminal targets for Willis, who has been described as a "pit bull in the courtroom." The 51-year-old Fulton County district attorney will need that kind of tenacity if she decides to bring criminal charges against Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

  • Attorney Ben Crump denies rumors that Tyre Nichols' beating was fueled by an officer's personal grudge against him

    Ex-officer Demetrius Haley took a photo of Tyre Nichols' beaten body, fueling unverified rumors of a personal grudge over a shared romantic interest.

  • Judge warns FTX's Bankman-Fried: Your freedom can be revoked.

    Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s freedom was on the line during a court hearing on Thursday as government attorneys and lawyers for the indicted crypto entrepreneur argued over further restricting his access to electronic communication, and a federal judge continued to express skepticism over the defendant's access to encrypted communication services.

  • Woman left in road ‘unable to get up’ after boyfriend runs her over, Mississippi cops say

    Authorities said school personnel alerted them to the injured woman after a school bus passed the scene.