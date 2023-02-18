Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Ponder man

A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for an 84-year-old man who was last seen walking in a Ponder neighborhood, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas French was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Plover Circle. Authorities believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

French is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, 6-foot-2 and weighs 194 pounds, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a dark blue collared button-down shirt, blue jacket, khaki pants and blue tennis shoes.

The Ponder Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that French has Alzheimer’s and left from a care facility located on Plover Circle off Knight Lane. He doesn’t know the area, but is said to be “very active and mobile.”

The search for French was called off for the night around 12:45 a.m. Saturday and was set to resume again Saturday morning, according to the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department. The public is asked to help with the search by checking their security cameras and property in or around outbuildings.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for French, but other agencies around Dallas-Fort Worth are assisting. Specialized equipment including drones, helicopters and tracking dogs, is also being used.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-349-1600.