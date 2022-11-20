Silver alert issued for 70-year-old Missouri man who went missing on his way to work

A silver alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man with a mental health condition, according to the Ray County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Pemberton, 70, was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday evening on 42453 Route E in Hardin, Missouri, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Pemberton left for work but never arrived at his destination. Shortly after, he told his wife that he was in the hospital. The 70-year-old has not been heard from since, the report said.

Pemberton has been diagnosed as confused and mentally unstable, the report said.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Pemberton is bald with brown eyes. He weighs about 170 pounds.

His car is a white Ford with a Missouri license plate.

If anyone has any information related to his disappearance, they are urged can call 911 or the Ray County Sheriff’s Department at 816-776-2000.