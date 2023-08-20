Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man missing from Hurst since Saturday evening

Authorities in Hurst are asking for help finding a missing 69-year-old man with a cognitive impairment missing since Saturday evening, according to a Silver Alert.

Arthur Stone was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2712 Hurstview Drive in Hurst, according to the Silver Alert. Police said he was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat with a raccoon tail hanging off the bag, a black long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police worry that Stone’s disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety. Anybody with information about Stone or his whereabouts is asked to contact Hurst police at 817-788-7180.