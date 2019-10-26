Silvana Tirinzoni enters Masters playoffs with perfect record

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Reigning world champion Silvana Tirinzoni will carry a perfect record into the playoffs at the first Grand Slam of Curling event of the season.

The Swiss skip improved to 4-0 at the Masters with a 5-4 win over Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., on Friday.

A steal of two in the sixth gave Tirinzoni's rink a 5-2 lead and a spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday against the winner of a tiebreaker between Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., and Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Saturday's other quarters on the women's side will see Einarson against Sweden's Anna Hasselborg, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones against Japan's Sayaka Yoshimura and Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., versus Switzerland's Elena Stern.

The men's division will need two tiebreaker draws to determine the final eight.

Switzerland's Peter De Cruz faces Toronto's John Epping in one on Saturday morning, while Calgary's Kevin Koe is up against Scotland's Ross Paterson.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Glen Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., will meet the tiebreaker winners in the quarterfinals. The other quarterfinal matchups see Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., battling Winnipeg's Matt Dunstone and Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher against Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L.

The semifinals also go Saturday night with finals on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.

The Canadian Press