Silo Wellness Partners with Kaivalya Kollectiv to Include 5-MeO-DMT In Psychedelic Portfolio Offering

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or “the Company”) (CSE: SILO) (FRA: 3K70), a leading global psychedelics company has today announced it will expand its portfolio of psilocybin and ketamine product and retreat offerings to also include 5-MeO-DMT through a partnership with Kaivalya Kollectiv, an L.A.-based wellness company that conducts psychedelic-integrated spiritual coaching as well as facilitated retreats in Mexico, Jamaica and Costa Rica. Through the partnership, Silo Wellness will operate two 5-MeO-DMT retreats in Jamaica, where the Company already conducts psilocybin-assisted retreats as well as mushroom and truffle cultivation workshops. The Company also continues to test its proof-of-concept patent pending nasal spray in Jamaica.



More commonly known by names like the “God molecule” or “The Toad,” 5-MeO-DMT is a research chemical psychedelic of the tryptamine class, four to six times more powerful than its better-known cousin, DMT (N,N-dimethyltryptamine). 5-MeO-DMT shows promise in the treatment of certain medical conditions, potentially improving general well-being and mindfulness as well as reducing the symptoms of psychological disorders with a single inhalation.

“Psychedelic experiences can be profoundly transformative and deeply healing. We are pleased to expand our portfolio to include 5-MeO-DMT retreats, especially at a time when so many people are struggling with mental health issues and looking for plant-based alternatives to help guide them on their paths to greater self-actualization,” said Douglas K. Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Wellness.

Silo Wellness and Kaivalya Kollectiv will integrate the 5-MeO-DMT experience into two new Jamaican retreats featuring yoga, meditation, breath work and spiritual coaching as well as unique culinary and cultural experiences. The partnership marks the first by a publicly traded company to offer a 5-MeO-DMT wellness retreat as well as the first-of-its-kind to be held in Jamaica.

“We’ve always believed that everyone on the planet should have access to the life-changing properties of psychedelics. When used properly, 5-MeO-DMT can be one of the most powerful tools known to man, allowing participants a brief yet intense mystical experience,” said Joël Brierre, founder and CEO of Kaivalya Kollectiv. “We are excited to partner with fellow pioneers of the psychedelic industry like Silo Wellness in expanding the resources and tools available to assist people on their journeys towards greater enlightenment and enhanced self-actualization.”

5-MeO-DMT is found in a wide variety of plants, at least one toad species and can also be produced synthetically. The compound produces hallucinogenic experiences between 7 and 90 minutes long and has long been used by indigenous communities as a healing modality. Today, 5-MeO-DMT, along with other psychedelic compounds like psilocybin and ketamine, is gaining mainstream popularity as clinical trials and formal research continue to prove its efficacy as an alternative mental health tool and as advocacy initiatives work to decriminalize the compound in certain jurisdictions and adapt the regulations governing its use and applications.

For more information about Silo Wellness psychedelic retreats or to register for one of its psychedelic retreats, visit https://www.silowellness.com/retreats . Each registration is subject to screening and approval by facilitators, and no medical treatment or psychotherapy is offered or available at any retreat. These retreats do not cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders or abnormalities.

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS

The mission of Silo Wellness is to improve health and wellness by developing and introducing psychedelic medicine to reduce trauma and increase performance by destigmatizing the active compounds in psychedelics and innovating ease of administration and ingestion. Silo Wellness intends to introduce new, safe, and affordable alternatives to current medicines by facilitating entry into new and emerging markets where psychedelics are legal by conducting ketamine and psilocybin wellness retreats and elsewhere by manufacturing and distributing functional mushrooms.



Since its inception, Silo Wellness’ activities have focused on: (1) development of psilocybin-free functional mushroom tinctures; (2) the development of the formulation of a psilocybin nasal spray in Jamaica; and (3) offering of Jamaican and Oregon psychedelic wellness retreats as well as the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms in Jamaica. None of Silo Wellness’s products claim to cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders or abnormalities.



ABOUT KAIVALYA KOLLECTIV

Kaivalya Kollectiv is a multifaceted retreat company focusing on psychedelic wellness and specifically 5-MeO-DMT. Combining ancient eastern and indigenous practices with modern science and western therapies, Kaivalya draws on ‘ancient roots for modern growth.’ Kaivalya’s main areas of focus are psychedelics / plant medicine, Western and Eastern therapy, biotech and research, yoga/meditation and breathwork.

