Silo Wellness Announces the First-of-Its-Kind U.S.-Legal Psychedelic Wellness Nature Retreat in Oregon

Psychedelic Retreat Offering Follows Passing of Oregon’s Measure 109

SPRINGFIELD, Ore., Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oregon’s Silo Wellness (“Silo”), an early mover in the psychedelic mushroom space is pleased to announce that it is organizing a ketamine-assisted wellness retreat in Oregon under the care of Dr. Matthew Hicks, ND, MS. This will add to the existing psilocybin operations in Jamaica, where Silo currently has mushroom and truffle cultivation, as well as multiple psychedelic retreat offerings. In 2019, the company announced its patent-pending psilocybin nasal spray it developed in Jamaica.



Following the landmark passing of Oregon’s Measure 109 authorizing the Oregon Health Authority to permit licensed service providers to administer psilocybin in therapeutic settings (after a two-year rulemaking development period), Silo has positioned itself with a unique alternative to the brick-and-mortar ketamine clinic, similar to the psychedelic retreats it offers in Jamaica.

“We can take our Jamaica psilocybin retreat protocols and use them in Oregon ketamine retreats and then later in Oregon psilocybin retreats once that program is implemented,” explained Silo Director of Science pharmacologist Parag Bhatt, PhD. “This US-based psychedelic retreat model would allow the addition of psilocybin and other natural psychedelics if and when other states come online, similar to the medical marijuana legalization trajectory that began back in 1995 in California.”

The Oregon ketamine-assisted wellness retreat establishes a United States base to meet the needs of those suffering from emotional, spiritual or psychological pain but unable to make a trip to Jamaica to experience legal psilocybin. A short flight from Seattle and San Francisco, and less than a 2.5-hour drive from Portland, Silo’s first Oregon retreat will allow qualifying participants to experience Ketamine-assisted wellness benefits alongside nature. “While ketamine clinics are a convenient and necessary choice for many, psychedelic-enhanced therapy depends a lot on mindset and setting,” said Silo medical advisor and AIMS Clinic of Seattle co-founder Sunil Aggarwal, MD, PhD, FAAPMR. “Traditionally, however, the natural setting has been preferred for those experiencing non-ordinary states of consciousness.”

Silo has engaged experienced ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) clinic operators Drs. Aggarwal and Leanna Standish, ND, PhD, LAc, FABNO to help develop the screening, retreat agenda, and protocols, as well as research outcomes.

"We welcome the opportunity to activate on this aspect of our business,” stated Douglas Gordon, Silo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Silo moved early precisely to be in pole position to deliver on these types of experiences and with the passing of the bill last week, we are both excited and motivated by the opportunity to help patients and validate our business model."

Oregon Attorney Mike Arnold, founder of Silo Wellness, stated, “We are very excited about the opportunity that Oregon, being the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms, presents Silo. Given our experience cultivating and harvested psychedelic mushrooms in Jamaica and our unique metered-dosing delivery mechanism via our patent-pending psilocybin nasal spray, we feel Silo is poised to be an industry leader, not only in Oregon and Jamaica, but in other jurisdictions that will inevitably follow our state’s lead.”

The agenda will be centered on integration in nature after the ketamine sessions using the natural surroundings with a series of memorable elements, including dropping participants off at their cabins via raft after their whitewater mindfulness excursion. Additionally, the waterfall meditation hikes and the total immersion into all the Pacific Northwest has to offer, makes this a unique opportunity for anyone looking to balance mind, body, and spirit while communing with nature.

The pharmacology and physician team have begun offering initial intake consultations for a January 2021 retreat. The Silo Wellness team is also offering this unique opportunity to Oregon physicians working in the ketamine space. “We are looking forward to collaborating with local practitioners to help share with the world the KAP clinical and retreat models,” stated Dr. Aggarwal. “It’s important that we get the word out that these unique treatment alternatives are now available and legal in the United States, and there’s no better way to train than alongside others immersed in the process.”

