Silo Recap: What Bombshells Did Juliette Uncover Ahead of the Season Finale?

What a white-knuckle ride the penultimate Season 1 episode of Apple TV+’s Silo was.

Related Stories

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Patricia Arquette High Desert

High Desert’s Patricia Arquette Details Finale’s Wild Last Moments: ‘Peggy Does Have a Value System, It Just Has a Lag’

the walking dead dead city recap season 1 episode 1 old acquaintances

TWD: Dead City Premiere Recap: Will the Gross-Outs Keep You Tuning In?

Hijack Review Idris Elba Apple TV Plus

Hijack Review: Idris Elba Takes Charge in a First-Class Thrill Ride From Apple TV+

Picking up precisely where last week’s episode left off, “The Getaway” opened with Juliette landing, HARD, on the bridge below the railing she had just leaped over, to elude Sims, his goons and the fabricated claim that she had asked to go outside.

More from TVLine

As Sims and the Mayor ordered a lockdown, checkpoints on the staircase and the ransacking of Juliette’s apartment, where did she eventually resurface but inside Sims’ own home! With Sims busy with the manhunt, Juliette got the drop on his wife Camille, who in turn put their son Anthony in his room, out of possible harm’s way. Juliette then cuffed Camille to a pipe in the kitchen, while she used Sims’ higher-classified computer to boot up the relic hard drive. It took a minute, allowing Camille some time to fish a key out of her pocket and work on the handcuff lock. And when Juliette skimmed the hard drive library and clicked on the file titled “START HERE,” she found herself blindsided and then transfixed by a “video” recording of dearly departed George.

As George launched into a whole thing a la “If you’re watching this without me, I must be dead,” and how the hard drive beholds the “truth” about the silo, Juliette was rapt — to a degree that Camille had quietly gotten free and stepped toward her with a hammer. But rather than brain the fugitive sheriff, ex-raider Camille — clocking that the “video” was of tremendous import, and not wanting a shoot-out in her home — gave Juliette a choice, to keep watching and get caught, seeing as how Judicial by now had tracked her sign-on to this apartment, or split.

Juliette chose the latter, slipping away just before Sims charged into his home, to find his wife safe and only mildly shook by the unexpected visitor. She next turned up at Patrick Kennedy’s place, to which the black market fence had summoned a red-headed cohort to crack the hard drive on his regular ol’ computer station. The kid balked, until he realized the George Wilkins connection. And after he spoofed the sign-on location to ping a very wrong level, he cued up the same “START HERE” video. The guys gave Juliette some privacy as George detailed his original plan to just exploit her know-it-all knowledge base — but then, darn it, he legit fell in love with her.

After George informed Jules that he had found the door in the cavern he was looking for — it’s metal, about 15 feet high, and the water proved to not be a problem — he cued Juliette to open the file named “JANE CARMODY CLEANING.” Juliette then called over the guys as that video revealed Jane’s POV as she was sent outside, only to see a beautiful, green, serene, birds-flapping-in-the-sky vista just like the one Holston saw.

Story continues

Elsewhere, heading into the already-renewed series‘ Season 1 finale:

Billings (barely) concealed from Sims the fact that Juliette got away from him because of his Syndrome tremors. Billings later sneaked into the sheriff’s ransacked home and found, behind the bathroom mirror, the leather case containing the Georgia picture book. Appreciating the good/bad magnitude of the find, he tore out one page before putting the book into the oven to incinerate.

Lukas got grilled by Bernard, seeing as Juliette had sent a message to him in the cafeteria the night before, after which he was seen going to her apartment. Lukas ‘fessed up about the hard drive, and was the one who flagged for Bernard that it was a highly incriminating one numbered “18.”

What did you think of “The Getaway,” and how do you think Juliette will continue to avoid being sent to clean?

Watch scoop on Silo, or for any other TV show ? Email your question to InsideLine@tvline.com, and it may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.