'As silly as trademark cases get': University of Kentucky tries to stop state's 'Team Kentucky' slogan

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear listens as concerned citizens aske questions during a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Louisville NAACP headquarters on Feb. 26, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Kentucky is trying to stop the state from trademarking the phrase "Team Kentucky".

Yes, you read that correctly.

The state's flagship university filed a notice of opposition Friday with a board in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to stop the commonwealth from trademarking the phrase, arguing that it would "likely ... cause confusion" with the university's Kentucky athletic clothing trademark, registered in 1997.

The university is arguing that consumers looking at any sort of clothing with the "Team Kentucky" trademark will mistakenly think it is sold by the university instead of state government, thereby hurting the former's sales.

Pandemic updates: Kentucky reaches alarming COVID-19 milestone as delta variant-fueled cases surge

"Team Kentucky" has been a phrase used by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear since the then-state Attorney General campaigned against former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019.

The phrase has also been a common refrain for Beshear since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, as he set up a "Team Kentucky" fund to help Kentucky residents who had been hit hard during the pandemic. The commonwealth applied for the trademark on March 26, 2020.

Beshear still gives a weekly "Team Kentucky" update to tout the commonwealth's economic accomplishments, or, more recently, to discuss the COVID-19 delta variant and its impact on the Bluegrass State.

The commonwealth must file a response to the University of Kentucky's notice of opposition by Sept. 22, according to documents filed with the Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

The commonwealth's lawyer and spokespeople did not respond to requests seeking comment.

University of Kentucky spokesman Jay Blanton said in a statement Monday that the university supports the governor's use of the slogan as "it’s a phrase that reflects our shared value of protecting each other amid the COVID-19 pandemic."

Story continues

"Under federal trademark law, UK is required to assert its ownership of trademarked words and images," Blanton wrote. "The university acted in accordance with that federal regulation by filing this information with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. UK has been working alongside the governor’s office throughout this process."

He added that Beshear's office was "aware and understanding of UK’s need to meet legal deadlines to file this information permitting the parties to continue working together to get federal protection" for the trademark.

If you're scratching your head reading about this case, you're not alone.

Josh Gerben, a trademark attorney, posted to Twitter that "this is about as silly as trademark cases get."

The university's federal trademark registration of "Kentucky" means it has the "presumption of national ownership" for the word as it relates to clothing, he wrote.

"Nevertheless, the University of Kentucky's case is likely to fail given that the Commonwealth of Kentucky's mark is for 'TEAM KENTUCKY' (as opposed to just the word KENTUCKY) and there are many other KENTUCKY-formative marks in the clothing space," he wrote.

"It is a head scratcher as to why the case even got this far," Gerben wrote. "The parties presumably were in settlement talks before a formal legal action was filed. Grab your popcorn!"

There is a trademark battle underway in Kentucky.



The University of Kentucky has opposed a trademark application for "TEAM KENTUCKY" filed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.



The University claims that it owns the word KENTUCKY when it comes to clothing products.#Kentucky pic.twitter.com/THxwal14ca — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 16, 2021

Contact Ben Tobin on Twitter: @Ben__Tobin.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: University of Kentucky opposes state's use of 'Team Kentucky' slogan