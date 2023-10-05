Silly Bears and Odd Birds Among the 2023 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards Finalists — See the Shots

This year's shortlist includes images of balancing otters, sunbathing sea lions, and other amusing critters

© Dikla Gabriely/Comedy Wildlife 2023 A brown bear in Finland is part of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

From a photogenic owl to a guitar-shredding kangaroo, animals are full of surprises.

The finalists for this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards — founded by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam in 2015 — all have their own amusing talents. The annual photo competition's shortlist, announced this week, features some of the silliest critters caught on camera, with 41 finalists picked from the thousands of entries into the 2023 contest.

The 2023 People's Choice Award, sponsored by Affinity Photo, gives the photographers in the running a chance to take home £500 (approximately $600) and is even helping give back by supporting the U.K. conservationist charity, the Whitley Fund for Nature.

This year, TV presenter Kate Humble and comedian Hugh Dennis will serve as judges alongside photographers Daisy Gilardini, Will Bullard-Lucas, and others. The overall winner will be announced on Nov. 23. A week-long safari trip to Kenya is among the prizes for the top photographer.

Last year's winner was Jennifer Hadley with the photo "Not So Cat-Like Reflexes," which featured a big cat dealing with a big problem!

"Through the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, we aim to widen understanding and engagement of a sustainable world - and wildlife conservation specifically - for the preservation of biodiversity and the health and enrichment of everyone on Earth," a statement on the awards' website reads.

Look below for a selection of finalist photos, and check out the photography awards' website to see all of this year's finalists.

© Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Sergey Savvi with "Scream"

© Tzahi Finkelstein/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Tzahi Finkelstein with "The Happy Turtle"

© Dikla Gabriely/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Dikla Gabriely with "Picture Me! Picture Me!!"

© Vince Maiden/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Vince Maiden with "Mona Lisa Smile"

© Pratick Mondal/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Pratick Mondal with "Look At Right Bro..."

© Thomas Vijayan/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Thomas Vijayan with "Teddy Buddies"

© Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon with "Ready Steady Go"

© Danielle Goonan/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Danielle Goonan with "Part of Your World"

© Christian Hargasser/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Christian Hargasser with "Hang Loose"

© Brandi Romano/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Brandi Romano with "Right of Way"

© Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Otter Kwek with "Otter Ballerina"

© Matti Rauvala/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Matti Rauvala with "Fake News!"

© Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven with "Flossing Beaver"

© Kawing Chiu/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Kawing Chiu with "Living the Moment"

© Delphine Casimir/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Delphine Casimir with "The Rainforest Dandy"

© Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Brigitte Alcalay-Marcon with "Just a Kiss"

© Paul Goldstein/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Paul Goldstein with "Air Apparent"

© Jacek Stankiewicz/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Jacek Stankiewicz with "Dispute"

© Lara Mathews/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Lara Mathews with "Boing"

© Jason Moore/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Jason Moore with "Air Guitar Roo"

© ADRIAN SLAZOK/Comedy Wildlife 2023

Adrian Slazok with "Everyone Can Fly"

