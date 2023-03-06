The silliest dog damage insurance claims revealed

dogs

“The dog ate my homework” may usually be a thing of cliche, but one insurer has come close to receiving a claim for the hackneyed excuse.

Aviva said dogs have been a factor in nearly 4,000 accidental damage claims over the past five years, including one instance in which a pet dog broke a child’s laptop that was used for doing homework.

Other claims included a dog that ate its owner’s dentures and a nine-stone Rottweiler that broke a mobile phone by standing on it.

Between the start of 2018 and the end of 2022, 3,825 claims handled by Aviva involved dogs, with an average cost of £1,200.

Some claims cost sums of over five figures to put right, with the most expensive tending to involve jewellery and watches.

People also reported lost jewellery, hearing aids, watches and wallets while walking their dog, with one customer losing their wedding ring as they threw a ball for their pet.

Over the five-year period, more than 100 claims were made for hearing aids eaten by dogs.

More unusual cases included a dog that fell into a family swimming pool and damaged the pool liner but luckily not themselves and a pet dog that managed to burst a hot tub while jumping up at it.

One customer removed their dentures and put them on the arm of their chair before falling asleep, only to find that their dog had eaten their dentures when they woke up.

One canine managed to knock over a pot of paint on a staircase and walk through it, leaving a trail of footprints on the carpet, while another managed to stain a sofa and carpet with ink after chewing through a pen.

Aviva also dealt with a claim after a dog knocked an iron off an ironing board, causing a mark on the floor.

Kelly Whittington, property claims director at Aviva UK said: “Many home insurance policies include an exclusion for damage caused by chewing, scratching, tearing or fouling by domestic animals.

“Cover may be provided under the optional personal belongings section, but it is important that customers check their policy wording and cover.”