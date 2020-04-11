These 'Silky Soft' Cooling Bamboo Sheets Are on Major Sale — This Weekend Only

As the weather gets warmer, you’re probably wondering what you can do to sleep a little cooler while still maintaining optimal coziness. Swapping your heavy comforter for a lightweight down alternative is definitely an option, but you can also trade your sheets in for something a little more breathable.

Layla Sleep’s bamboo sheets are naturally cooling and will keep you three degrees cooler than cotton sheets, according to the brand. (Every degree counts!) Made with 100 percent viscose bamboo, they’re moisture-wicking, pest-resistant, and even odor-resistant. In case you’re wondering what bamboo sheets feel like, they’re super soft and often described as silky, so you’ll be just as comfy on them as your cotton sheets, if not more so.

The best part? You can snag the sheets for up to $60 off thanks to Layla Sleep’s spring sale. The sheets are already $50 off sitewide, but you can add the code COMFY at checkout for an extra $10 discount — but only through April 12.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Buy It! Layla Bamboo Sheets, $65–$165 with code COMFY (orig. $125–$225); laylasleep.com

The sheets come in every size between twin XL and California king and are available in white or gray. Shoppers call them the “best silky smooth sheets ever” and say you should “believe the hype.”

“What a find — I will be ordering more of these fabulous, soft silky sheets. I’ve never slept in such supple comfort,” one shopper raved.

Not to mention, you can also save on the rest of Layla Sleep’s products during its spring sale. For example its memory foam pillows start at just $45 when you use the code COMFY at checkout.

Remember, this deal only lasts through this weekend, so make sure to shop these comfy and cooling sheets before prices shoot back up.