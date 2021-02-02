This ‘Silky-Smooth’ Shirt Has Over 14,000 Perfect Ratings — and It’s on Sale for $6
Amazon
Competition is fierce when it comes to the best athleisure on Amazon. There are more than 60,000 athletic shirts to choose from, and in the days of social distancing, shoppers are wearing them for so much more than just exercise. So when an ultra-affordable tee became Amazon's best-selling athletic shirt, it caught our attention — and our jaws dropped when we saw it was on sale for just $6.
The Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance Long Sleeve Tee has racked up more than 14,000 five-star ratings thanks to its comfortable, lightweight material that reviewers describe as "silky-smooth." Made with 100-percent polyester, the shirt is moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and machine washable. As a result, it's great for layering under thick sweaters during the winter without worrying about breaking a sweat. Shoppers are wearing the soft tee while running, hiking, biking, and doing yoga, and calling it "the perfect base layer" because of its cooling properties.
The popular shirt, which is currently trending on Amazon, is marked down by 64 percent to its lowest price yet. It comes in 8 colors — including bright blue, hot pink, black, and white — and sizes S to XXL. Each one is stretchy and tag-free, with a classic design that you can easily throw on over leggings. Plus, the shirt resists odors to keep you feeling fresh.
Amazon
Buy It! Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance Long Sleeve Tee, $5.35 (orig. $15); amazon.com
"As a Pilates teacher, I live in activewear, and I'm tired of spending $75 on Henley-style long-sleeved shirts," a reviewer said. "This shirt is the best bang for your buck: It feels great (not too tight or too loose), falls nicely, has versatile color options, and is an amazing value."
You know a shirt is the pinnacle of comfort when you're able to fall asleep in it. Sure enough, several hot sleepers mention stocking up on the shirt in the reviews, noting that its moisture-wicking properties do away with their night sweats. "I love this shirt for its light, stretchy material and vibrant, gorgeous color," one reviewer added. "You can wear this shirt indoors or outdoors, on hot and on cold days, and it's still comfortable."
Clearly, this is the kind of shirt you can wear almost 24/7 — for sleep, exercise, and working from home. If you're looking for a new go-to, shop the Hanes Sport Cool DRI Performance Long Sleeve Tee below, starting at $5.35 for a limited time only.
Amazon
Amazon
