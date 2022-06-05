Silk Slip Dresses Are Your Answer To Summer Comfort

What’s silky, smooth and works for all occasions, day and night? Aside from your favourite lingerie set, a silk slip dress is the ultimate trans-seasonal staple that’ll see you through summer and beyond.



When it comes to an easy 'fit, the convenience of this style is all in the name: just slip it on and you’re ready to go. Opting for a silk fabric – or something more affordable, like a satin or silk blend – is the answer for hot summer days when you’d rather be wearing a swimsuit (or nothing at all).



From more formal midi styles that will work as your wedding guest look this summer to mini slips that pair well with strappy sandals (and a leather jacket once the sun goes down), there are tons of styles to choose from. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve selected 20 sweet styles from the likes of Reformation, & Other Stories and Mango – plus a share of independent brands, too.



Whistles Silk Cut Out Detail Slip Dress, $, available at Whistles





Intimately | Free People As I Should Slip, $, available at Free People





Mango 100% Silk Slip Dress, $, available at Mango





Rails Kayla Dress, $, available at Rails





Omnes Florence Midi Dres, $, available at Omnes





Warehouse Satin Halter Neck Backless Slip Dress, $, available at Warehouse





Keepsake The Label Shine Midi Dress, $, available at Fashion Bunker





Ghost Palm Dress, $, available at Ghost





Sleeping With Jacques T-Boz Slip Dress, $, available at Sleeping With Jacques





Abercrombie & Fitch Cowl Neck Slip Maxi Dress, $, available at Abercrombie & Fitch





Urban Outfitters Mathilde Satin Midi Slip Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Urban Outfitters Julia Printed Asymmetrical Mini Dress, $, available at Urban Outfitters





Zara Asymmetric Satin Finish Dress, $, available at Zara





Reformation Alli Silk Dress, $, available at Reformation





Zara Satin Dress, $, available at Zara





Meshki Sydney Dress, $, available at Meshki





Topshop Topshop Ruched Satin Slip Dress, $, available at ASOS





NastyGal Satin V Neck Mini Slip Dress, $, available at NastyGal





& Other Stories Satin Slip Midi Dress, $, available at & Other Stories





Vince Sleeveless Satin Slip Midi Dress, $, available at Selfridges

