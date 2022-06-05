Silk Slip Dresses Are Your Answer To Summer Comfort
What’s silky, smooth and works for all occasions, day and night? Aside from your favourite lingerie set, a silk slip dress is the ultimate trans-seasonal staple that’ll see you through summer and beyond.
When it comes to an easy 'fit, the convenience of this style is all in the name: just slip it on and you’re ready to go. Opting for a silk fabric – or something more affordable, like a satin or silk blend – is the answer for hot summer days when you’d rather be wearing a swimsuit (or nothing at all).
From more formal midi styles that will work as your wedding guest look this summer to mini slips that pair well with strappy sandals (and a leather jacket once the sun goes down), there are tons of styles to choose from. To help you narrow down your search, we’ve selected 20 sweet styles from the likes of Reformation, & Other Stories and Mango – plus a share of independent brands, too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
