Silicon Valley layoffs are a boon for tech-hungry farm equipment makers

Bianca Flowers
·5 min read

By Bianca Flowers

(Reuters) - Big agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers in the American Midwest are on a mission to lure Silicon Valley tech workers who have been caught up in a wave of hiring freezes and layoffs, executives told Reuters.

Mass layoffs at major tech firms have opened the talent pipeline for Illinois-based Deere & Co. - the world's largest tractor maker - and rivals who are eager to add tech workers to their payrolls as they expand into autonomous tractors, mining trucks, and other smart farming technology.

With an abundance of job openings, the companies are offering remote work arrangements and opening new offices in major cities like Austin and Chicago, a potentially attractive draw for workers who don't want to move to smaller Midwestern cities, where many of the companies are based.

The executives said the newly available tech talent could inject much-needed expertise into farm equipment manufacturing, helping to transform the industry through the use of more artificial intelligence and automation.

Detroit automakers are also hiring tech workers to meet the growing software needs of vehicles, auto executives have said.

Historically, it has been difficult for construction and agriculture equipment manufacturers to compete with Silicon Valley compensation packages, Scott Wine, chief executive of CNH Industrial, an American-Italian machinery maker, said in an interview.

"They were sucking so much oxygen out of the air because of their significant budgets," Wine said. "Now, they're not hiring and they're firing - so it just means we're getting a much larger pool of potential candidates that we can call upon."

CNH hired more than 350 engineers last year, some of whom came from Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp, Wine said. CNH expects to spend more than $1.4 billion in research and development as the company scales precision agriculture offerings in 2023, he added.

The combine harvester producer has increased its focus on agriculture in recent years to meet farmers' equipment demand, stacking its tech workforce with highly skilled workers in automation and artificial intelligence.

Building more cutting-edge machinery, such as a driverless tillage tractor, appealed to 54-year-old Mukesh Agarwal who was recruited by CNH from Microsoft in July 2021, before the latest layoffs.

He now works mostly from his home office in Minnesota and leads a team of software engineers as vice president of precision software and cloud applications development.

"I didn't know much about the ag industry or what CNH did, Agarwal said, admitting that the cultural change was an adjustment during his transition to CNH. "But, I saw a tremendous opportunity to bring science and innovation together."

REMOTE-CONTROLLED

Deere's main rival, Irving, Texas-based Caterpillar Inc., is also making a big push to recruit tech talent. New hires in machine learning, computer science, and software engineering were up 30% in 2022 from the previous year, Karl Weiss, chief technology officer at Caterpillar, said in an interview.

The manufacturer has invested in digital products to improve construction safety using artificial intelligence. It had roughly 500 open tech jobs in December 2022 and it is looking to fill roles with the outflow of laid-off tech workers, Weiss said.

"The layoffs in the tech community have not been lost on us. We're actively talking to those employees," he said.

To boost recruiting efforts, Caterpillar exhibited at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) - an annual technology trade show in Las Vegas - in-person for the first time last month. Deere was also there, trying to recruit new talent.

Attendees got to see first-hand how machinery giants are merging heavy metal with technology. In one demonstration, an excavator 1,600 miles (2,580 km) away at one of Caterpillar's Illinois plants was operated by someone using a remote operator station and joysticks.

TECH TALENT PURGE

Thousands of workers have left or been laid off from tech giants Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc during the biggest purge of tech talent since the dot-com crash of the late 1990s.

Large tech companies shed more than 150,000 workers in 2022, according to tracking site Layoffs.fyi. During the COVID-19 pandemic, big tech firms hired aggressively to capitalize on advertising dollars as lockdowns prompted a surge in social media use and online purchases.

Layoffs at West Coast-based technology companies have coincided with Deere and CNH boosting investment in artificial intelligence and precision agriculture products, such as automated fertilizer applicators, that they hope to sell to farmers who are trying to boost food production at a time of global shortages.

While the availability of tech workers is plentiful now, industry experts say the hiring window is short for companies to reel in tech workers who also have opportunities at startups.

"Companies really need to jump into action," said Michael Solomon, co-founder at 10x Management, a compensation negotiation agency for senior tech talent. "It's a really great opportunity, but I don't think it's going to last long."

Working from home was once a rare phenomenon at more traditional companies like Deere, but is now more common. And, in some cases, the companies are willing to let workers stay in their current cities rather than relocating.

The goal is to offer prospective employees the best of both worlds: work from home or come to a city office that more closely resembles a Silicon Valley tech campus.

Deere has its global headquarters in the small city of Moline, about 165 miles west of Chicago, but opening a tech hub in Chicago's trendy West Loop neighborhood last year has helped it be more visible to prospective job candidates who want to live in metro areas.

The new office, which neighbors the corporate location of Alphabet Inc's Google in the Windy City, mimics the atmosphere of many startups with unlimited snacks and beer, standing desks, and a gameroom. The amenities aim to attract tech workers.

In an acknowledgement that not all tech workers want to relocate to the Midwest, Deere is also hiring employees in Austin, Texas, where it opened an "Innovation Hub" in 2022 and in San Francisco, where it has had an office since 2017, said Johane Domersant, global director of talent at Deere.

Previously, Deere would have required new employees to relocate to the Midwest, likely to Iowa or Moline.

"We are going to go where the talent is and that is a different strategic bent that we wouldn't have done in the past," Domersant said.

(Reporting by Bianca Flowers; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Ross Colvin)

Latest Stories

  • Saudi Arabia And Russia Face Off Over Chinese Oil Market Share

    With China’s reopening, Saudi Arabia will face stiffer competition from its OPEC+ partner, Russia, for market share in the world’s top crude oil importer

  • Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars. Check latest car recalls here.

    The largest recall involves 114,000 Honda Fit and HR-V cars. Check the latest car recalls here.

  • Average Retirement Savings For Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More Than Half of U.S. Adults Are ‘Jeopardizing’ Retirement Preparedness With Poor Life Expectancy Knowledge, Report Says

    One of the keys to a comfortable retirement is building enough wealth to ensure you don't run out of money while you're still alive. This requires familiarity with average life expectancies, but not...

  • Some Meta employees are getting paid to do 'zero work' as the company embarks on a 'year of efficiency': Financial Times

    "The year of efficiency is kicking off with a bunch of people getting paid to do nothing," a Meta employee told the FT in a report published Saturday.

  • A former Twitter engineer says it took 20 interviews to find a new job after getting laid off by Elon Musk

    Andrew Glose, a senior Android engineer, wrote on LinkedIn that searching for a new job was the "hardest I've worked since I was in the Army."

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • There's a good chance that brand-new item you returned went to a landfill

    As many as 9.6 billion pounds of returns ended up in landfills in 2021, according to one estimate — equivalent to 10,500 fully loaded Boeing 747s.

  • Oil falls on demand fears as Fed 'make or break moment' approaches

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped by about 1% on Monday as investors focused on short-term demand concerns ahead of key U.S. inflation data. "Crude prices are softening as energy traders anticipate a potentially weakening crude demand outlook as a pivotal inflation report could force the Fed to tighten policy much more aggressively," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA, referring to U.S. consumer price data due on Feb. 14. The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns that the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil.

  • Retail CEO crisis: With recent shakeups at Kohl's, Adidas, Dollar General, and more, the industry's top job is suddenly the hardest to fill

    At least 10 large retail companies have lost their CEOs in recent months. Experts say it's not a coincidence, but a leadership crisis in the industry.

  • China's CNPC set to seal mega Qatari LNG deal - sources

    China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is close to finalising a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the Middle Eastern exporter's massive North Field expansion project, three people with knowledge of the matter said. If sealed, this would be the second such deal between major LNG exporter Qatar and the world's no.2 LNG buyer, as Beijing looks to beef up gas supply and diversify its sources in a drive to replace coal and cut carbon emissions.

  • Toyota to ramp up on batteries, keep its options open, new CEO says

    Toyota Motor Corp will ramp up its battery-electric offerings by focusing on its Lexus luxury brand, its incoming chief executive said on Monday, but the company will not deviate from a long held strategy of exploring other technologies. The comments from Koji Sato, who takes over as the head of the world largest automaker from April 1, come as the Toyota has pushed back against critics that have said it has been too slow to embrace battery-powered electric vehicles. Toyota, which popularised the hybrid technology of the Prius, has said that hybrids make better sense for many drivers, especially in markets where the infrastructure is not ready to support batteries.

  • Monzo tracks staff screen time with slackers called out in meetings

    Monzo is monitoring how long employees are glued to their screens and rebuking staff if they fall below target times, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. See the List: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...

  • The apprenticeship levy has utterly failed the British economy

    The UK has a problem across almost every sector and every industry that, until it is fixed, is damaging our economic future and productivity.

  • Regulator reining in Greatway's multiple levels of questionable insurance marketing

    TORONTO — Life insurance for a baby might sound a little off, but fast-growing Greatway Financial Inc. says it's never too early to sign up. The Calgary-based company, which sells policies on behalf of insurers across Canada, puts much of its focus on the investment side of life insurance plans, billing them as a tax-sheltered way of boosting returns. "Babies are the easiest and fastest to qualify because most won't have any health history," the company notes. Greatway’s approach, and the way it

  • Toyota's CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs

    The next president at Japan’s top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles. Sato stressed that “electrification” is a key theme for his team and promised to develop a totally new, next-generation electric vehicle by 2026. In a presentation, Sato listed the various executives, each with different responsibilities, such as carbon neutrality, safety technology, as well as overseeing regions like North America and Asia.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties?

    I lost my job last year and need to take care of a parent. In doing that, I must withdraw money from my retirement. I don't understand the tax implications and penalties. I would also like access to any savings … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I lost My Job. Can I Tap Retirement Accounts Without Penalties? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Energy & precious metals - weekly review and outlook

    After two months of being squeezed by the Group of Seven’s crude price cap, Vladimir Putin’s regime has apparently had enough, saying it will cut its oil production - just as the European Union follows the United States in banning all forms of Russian energy while the G7 instituted another cap on Russian fuel prices. Russia will slash its oil production by 5%, or 500,000 barrels per day, from March, Deputy Prime Minister and de facto energy minister Alexander Novak announced on Friday. “Russia believes the price cap mechanism for selling Russian oil and oil products interferes with market relations,” Novak said.

  • ExxonMobil, Shell lead Big Oil's eye-watering $221 billion profit binge that Biden has slammed as 'outrageous'

    Oil majors have posted record profits for 2022, benefiting from the energy-market turmoil triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.