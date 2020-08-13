Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Danny Kabakibo Tackles Income Inequality with Artificial Intelligence Investor, Warin

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Danny Kabakibo has always been passionate about being an entrepreneur in the tech industry. Since the age of 10, he has loved cultivating innovative technological solutions to the world's most pressing problems. Before he turned 14 years old, he had already established two businesses under his name. Now, he's finally ready to join the big leagues with his Artificial Intelligence Investor Warin.

How did this career begin for you at 10 years old?

My career began when my dad gifted me his old computer. I would distract myself from homework by learning the ins and outs of the operating system. Eventually, I downloaded the code for the Google search webpage from my web browser, and I reverse-engineered it to learn HTML and CSS code. I would add pictures of myself on the Google homepage and change the text to silly things a 10-year-old would find funny. This branched into a web design business, a custom video game server from which I sold perks to thousands of strangers online, various projects like building autonomous drones, and eventually, artificial intelligence.

Who inspired you or trained you as such a young age?

My first inspiration was my dad, the founder of a hardware company sold to Intel, though I was more intrigued by the versatility of creating software on my computer. Bill Gates was also one of my early inspirations. Elon Musk became one of my inspirations later in life, and as I organically developed my own understanding of the world, I realized that I align with a lot of his early life and perspectives on technology.

I've been fairly self-taught with the help of the internet. I learn best by doing, and I tend to get bored learning things I'll never need again. Most of the world sees technology through a traditional lens, as taught in school, though I've developed my own unique understanding that allows me to innovate.

Elaborate the journey of your career.

After those two businesses I mentioned, I had taken a break from building things due to personal issues. I ended up attending the Illinois Institute of Technology on a roughly full tuition scholarship, although I didn't really attend class, so I left back to the Bay Area. I ended up working for a software company when I returned, but I quickly found that I cannot thrive as a cog in the machine. Shortly after this realization, I decided to stay true to myself and started Warin.

Why has this become your passion?

Before I could even talk, I had a fondness for Legos. I always loved building things. Something about taking little pieces and building something huge out of them was always exciting to me.

Why should people trust you as an entrepreneur?

I think that in most cases, my work speaks for itself. Entrepreneurs succeed almost solely by providing value, and that's what I'll always do.

What are your future plans for your career?

I will certainly be running and investing in many companies that facilitate growth for humanity down the road. I foresee a lot of work with the integration of technology and the human body to increase our quality of life. I also like the idea of building an AI more intelligent than our species to answer questions about the nature of reality and to quickly develop cures to issues like COVID-19. That said, I still have a lot of thinking to do about navigating the ethics, privacy, and safety concerns of both.

