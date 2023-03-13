Silicon Valley Bank: Rising interest rates will uncover more ticking bombs

Faisal Islam - Economics editor
·3 min read
Silicon Valley Bank signage
Silicon Valley Bank signage

"We have the coolest clients of any bank, anywhere…"

That was the claim made by Silicon Valley Bank UK last autumn as it celebrated becoming a fully UK-run subsidiary with a promotional video featuring cycle-in branches, ping-pong tables and dogs in the office.

At around the same time during the UK mini-Budget shock, there was a private fear whispered from regulators. Away from the political blame game, the unpublished Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts and reasonable regulatory questions about an obscure corner of the pension fund market, there was a really big picture concern for the global financial system.

After a decade and a half of near zero interest rates, the rapid rise in rates was going to lead to at best unforeseen, unintended consequences in hitherto stable corners of the system. At worst, the pensions "Liability Driven Investment" crisis was just the first of a series of ticking timebombs in debt markets that had become rather accustomed to borrowing almost for free.

'Herd like'

Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has proved to be one of those ticking timebombs. Rising interest rates on government-backed borrowing contributed directly to the problems in the bank's balance sheet. Its key asset - concentrating entirely on the high tech sector - contributed to the herd-like flight of its US deposits last week.

There is no systemic risk to UK financial stability from the direct fall of Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm, authorities say. That is because it is very small. Authorities won't say how many customers it had, but it only reached £100m in deposits covered by the protection scheme last August. So we are talking thousands of customers rather than tens of thousands, and it is believed to have had several billion in deposits.

The UK arm is too small to impact UK financial stability directly. As a result of its establishment as a full UK subsidiary there should also be plenty of assets there to help mitigate the outflow of deposits. But it is considered economically important to many potentially high growth companies. Its customers' business model means they typically have low profits and revenues, and draw down funds from the bank.

Who are those customers? There are two types in the UK - start-up tech companies, and their funders in venture capital and private equity. The government thinks there is a serious risk to the tech sector. Others, such as former top Treasury boss Nick Macpherson fear that offering help beyond the normal £85,000 deposit protection limit could create serious "moral hazard", in other words reward risky behaviour.

Guarantees

Could the start-up business customers be treated differently to the big investors? The government is in talks to get other banks to take on the ailing UK arm of SVB or to offer some sort of guarantees to allow clients to pay wages and suppliers. All this comes as the chancellor is planning to make the UK's tech future a centrepiece of his Budget on Wednesday.

Ordinary UK depositors at other banks should be reassured. This is a very specialist bank, only serving customers in a specific sector. However, what is happening in the US is another matter. US regulators do not want to bail out sophisticated tech investors who take financial risks with the promise of fabulous returns.

But they will be keen to provide enough reassurance to avoid a run on deposits spreading to smaller banks. If that happened it could cast a shadow over other stock markets and the world economy too. So this does matter for UK economic policy and US financial stability. It could also be a canary in the coalmine for other unknown risks as the financial system is upended by the recent end of nearly free money.

Latest Stories

  • Ex-Tory donor's bank Oaknorth in talks to buy stricken Silicon Valley Bank UK

    A business lender founded by a prominent former Conservative Party donor is in talks to buy the British operations of Silicon Valley Bank, the US lender which collapsed last week. Sky News can exclusively reveal that Oaknorth Bank, which was valued at nearly $3bn in a funding round in 2021, is in detailed talks with banking regulators and the government about an offer to buy Silicon Valley Bank UK. City sources said that a formal offer would be subject to due diligence potentially lasting for several days, but that Oaknorth hoped to secure regulatory approval for its offer as early as Sunday evening.

  • Silicon Valley Bank’s UK arm faces insolvency in blow to British tech sector

    The Bank of England plans to place the UK arm of beleaguered Silicon Valley Bank into insolvency tomorrow, plunging British tech startups into a funding crisis.

  • South African rapper Costa Titch dies at 28 hours after collapsing during festival performance

    "As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us," Titch's family said in a tribute to the rapper.

  • Patty Jenkins Slams Oscars for Shutting Women Out of Best Director: ‘I Give Up’

    Patty Jenkins says she was more than disappointed that no women were nominated for best director this year. “I give up, I give up,” the “Wonder Woman” director told me Saturday at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Oscars dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge. “I say that even with all of their push […]

  • Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources?

    With energy prices projected to remain elevated in the near to medium term, let’s assess which among Suncor Energy and Canadian Natural Resources would be an excellent buy right now. The post Better Buy: Suncor Stock or Canadian Natural Resources? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Man stranded in Turkey, refused entry to Britain

    STORY: "At that time I just felt as if my whole world had ended."Stranded in Turkey, Siyabonga Twala reflects on being barred entry to Britain over two months ago. On Saturday (March 11), he spent his 34th birthday away from his family in an unfamiliar city. Twala holds South African citizenship, but has lived in the UK since 2004 and is a father to a British son.On Dec. 29, he was flying back to Britain after a trip to South Africa with his parents, son and two siblings.But Twala was stopped from boarding the plane in Istanbul."They just pulled me to one side and said we've been informed we can't board you today and they gave me a letter with an email and a phone number on it. That was all they could tell me at that time."He had not seen the deportation order, but says it was related to a conviction for possession of cannabis, with an intent to supply.In 2018 he was sentenced to nine-months in prison, for which he served four-and-a-half months.“I just felt as if I had just committed maybe another crime or something, like I am being sort of sentenced to another prison sentence on top of what I have already served."Twala, who has a residence permit in the UK, appealed a document that said he was liable for deportation.His appeal was unsuccessful, but he continues to fight the deportation decision through the Home Office.(Rishi Sunak, British Prime Minister)"If they come here illegally, it will result in their detention and swift removal."This comes at a time when the British government's immigration policy faces global scrutiny after new plans to bar the entry of asylum seekers who arrive in the country on small boats across the English Channel. Lawyers and charities said the plans would breach the United Nations convention on refugees.Twala's representative was told by the Home Office that he had left the country voluntarily.The UK Home Office has not responded to a request for comment Reuters made on Saturday.Twala even tried to go to the British Embassy in Ankara, but was turned away."I turned up to the (British) Embassy and obviously before I could even see anyone, the security at the gate just said to me 'We are not gonna let you in because your appointment is invalid and you are not a British citizen'. But I tried to obviously tell them that 'Look, I've got a visa essentially and that visa is a UK visa, it is an ongoing visa'."He remains in an unfamiliar country, away from his family. He says the UK is his home, and will have "nowhere to go" if he's not allowed to return.

  • Patty Jenkins Lambastes Oscars Over Shutting Women Out of Best Director: 'I Give Up'

    "The numbers are just hugely imbalanced of who votes for these things," the Wonder Woman director said on Saturday

  • Silicon Valley Bank imploded in a single day. It could be just the tip of the iceberg.

    It turns out getting easy money at rock-bottom interest rates can come back to bite you if you're careless. More firms are about to find that out.

  • US regulators bail out Silicon Valley Bank customers

    In a Sunday announcement, the Federal Reserve, the US Treasury, and FDIC announced they would "fully protect" all depositors who had funds in Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Some Silicon Valley Bank customers are selling their deposits at big discounts to raise cash quickly, reports say

    Some startups that banked with SVB are being offered as little as 55 cents on the dollar to sell their uninsured deposits, the Financial Times reported.

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse could spark the next financial crash – but we cannot bail out failed bankers again

    Depositors can't get their money out. Payrolls might not be met next weekend. And small companies, especially in the fast growing technology industries, might soon face closure as their assets are frozen. There will be a lot of nervousness when the financial markets open on Monday morning following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States and the decision by the Bank of England to take control of its London arm.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a fat inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same for the rest of 2023

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • The rally in tech is set to fade after a red-hot start to 2023, but analysts say one area will keep thriving

    Tech stocks are too expensive, analysts say. There "will be a better entry point," says one strategist, but pending rate hikes now are a deterrent.

  • Paul Krugman says Silicon Valley Bank could've been called the 'Schmoozing and Vibes Bank,' but it's probably not another 'Lehman moment'

    The famed economist said the lender's issues were likely isolated from the wider financial system, but he did fear the effects on the VC ecosystem.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...

  • 2 Top TSX Stocks I’ll Buy Hand Over Fist This Month

    There are plenty of top TSX stocks to consider buying right now. Here’s a look at two superb options I’m looking to buy this month. The post 2 Top TSX Stocks I’ll Buy Hand Over Fist This Month appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Vermilion Energy's (TSE:VET) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Vermilion Energy Inc.'s ( TSE:VET ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CA$0.10...

  • Venture capitalists are blaming each other for triggering the disastrous collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

    As the shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank sends shockwaves through the startup community, venture capitalists are looking for someone to blame.

  • U.S. government guarantees all Silicon Valley Bank deposits, money available Monday

    Silicon Valley Bank depositors will be made whole and have access to their money starting Monday morning, according to a statement from the Treasury, Fed, and FDIC on Sunday.

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    If you are looking to invest $5,000 right now, consider high-flying growth stocks such as Datadog and Magnet Forensics. The post Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.