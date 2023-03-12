Silicon Valley Bank: Regulators offer plan to 'ensure U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles'

Federal regulators said Sunday they were taking steps to ensure that depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank will have access to all their money on Monday.

The Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced that the bank’s troubles posed a systemic risk to the financial system, allowing regulators to take the unusual step of guaranteeing the deposits.

The regulators also said they were taking over a second failing financial institution, Signature Bank of New York, and similarly designating it as posing a systemic risk and stating the federal agencies would backstop its deposits.

The actions came after a run on Silicon Valley Bank last week threatened to prevent most depositors from having access to savings over $250,000, which typically are not insured by the FDIC, and only hours before trading began in Asia.

Regulators had worked all weekend to try and come up with a buyer for the bank or broker another intervention, and as another bank, Signature Bank, was shuttered.

The Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and FDIC said Sunday that all Silicon Valley Bank clients will be protected and have access to their funds and announced steps designed to protect the bank’s customers and prevent more bank runs.

“This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth,” the agencies said in a joint statement.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation began entertaining bids for Silicon Valley Bank on Saturday evening, according to Bloomberg News, who first broke the story.

Bids are due by Sunday afternoon.

The Bank of London confirmed that they had submitted a bid for the failed bank, which was closed on Friday, March 10, by the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation.

"Silicon Valley cannot be allowed to fail given the vital community it serves," said Anthony Watson, group chief executive at The Bank of London. "This is a unique opportunity to ensure the UK has a more diversified banking sector, whilst allowing continuity of service to SVB UK's client base. It would be deeply disappointing for this moment to lead to further consolidation of the power of legacy old US banks."

The FDIC has created and transferred receivership to Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara, according to a press release.

A notice posed to SVB's website reads that depositors can access their insured deposits, of which $250,000 per depositor is insured by the FDIC.

Silicon Valley Bank's Twitter and Facebook profiles were shut down, and its website has a notice from FDIC and DINB of Santa Clara. It is the first FDIC-insured bank to fail this year.

