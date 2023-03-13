Silicon Valley Bank failure felt by North Texas startups. ‘It all seemed to happen so fast’

The seismic waves from last week’s failure of California-based Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis, are being felt in Texas.

The close of the nation’s 16th largest commercial bank at first glance may seem to have only impacted emerging tech startups and venture capital firms in Silicon Valley, but the impact on North Texans has been more than what meets the eye.

Many North Texas startups that have received investment from venture capital firms have some kind of relationship with SVB, said Cameron Cushman, assistant vice president of innovation ecosystems at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

“Even though you may not know Silicon Valley Bank or see their branches around the Metroplex, they were instrumental to funding and banking many of the high-growth startups that operate in the area,” Cushman said.

The FDIC intervened by taking control of SVB’s assets last week after the bank ran out of cash. Over the weekend, regulators also took over Signature Bank of New York. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the administration would not pursue a bailout.

After SVB’s failure, which was the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, startups with connections to SVB learned that money in their accounts was frozen or inaccessible, Cushman said. Those funds went toward a variety of expenses, including payroll and general business operations.

“It was a scary moment for many local high-growth startup companies,” Cushman said. “This wasn’t something anyone saw coming, and it all seemed to happen so fast. These are the kinds of events that can kill startup companies. These external forces can sometimes force even the best, most promising startup companies to go under, through no fault of their own.”

Monday morning, President Joe Biden sought to reassure the markets and the public in a speech where he assured that the nation’s banking system is safe, and that the government will protect all deposits at SVB in hopes of preventing wider fallout. Biden said taxpayer dollars will not be used to cover losses.

However, by early afternoon, major U.S. banks had lost more than $70 billion in stock market value on top of $100 billion lost over the weekend.

“There are deals being worked out to return the capital to these startup companies with federal assistance,” Cushman said. “Many venture firms and investors have also jumped in to help by floating additional cash to their portfolio companies until this crisis passes. Ultimately, I think you’ll see a few startups fail, but I think most will weather the storm and live to fight another day.”

The bank collapse could have some long-lasting effects on Texas and specifically Fort Worth startups, Cushman said.

Perhaps companies will reconsider using one bank to manage their finances as opposed to utilizing multiple banks and spreading out the risk. SVB’s closure could also create new opportunities for other banks entering the startup funding world to gain market share.

“Some banks have already rushed in to help and are hoping to gain new customers from the startups that were SVB customers just last week,” Cushman said. “Finally, even though SVB had offices in Texas, I think this will further shift the control of early-stage capital away from California. Texas could be uniquely poised to grow in this area.”