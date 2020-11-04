Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$126m, some 4.5% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.70, 22% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Silicon Motion Technology's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$577.8m in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 5.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 16% to US$2.78. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$569.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.77 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$50.00, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Silicon Motion Technology, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$60.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Silicon Motion Technology's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5.3% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 9.7% next year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Silicon Motion Technology is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$50.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Silicon Motion Technology going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

