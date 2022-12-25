Silicom Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Is Rallying But Financials Look Ambiguous: Will The Momentum Continue?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Silicom's (NASDAQ:SILC) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Silicom's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

View our latest analysis for Silicom

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Silicom is:

9.3% = US$16m ÷ US$172m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Silicom's Earnings Growth And 9.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Silicom's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 9.8%, we may spare it some thought. But then again, Silicom's five year net income shrunk at a rate of 15%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

So, as a next step, we compared Silicom's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 22% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Silicom's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Silicom Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Silicom doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Silicom. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Silicom.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Latest Stories

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Johansson nets OT winner to lift Capitals past Senators 3-2

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith was far from impressed by his team's effort late in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Marcus Johansson raced past Drake Batherson from centre ice, found an opening and fired the game winner 2:04 into overtime. “I just don’t like the way it ends,” said Smith. “You’ve got to check harder in overtime, you can’t give a breakaway. (Cam) Talbot did everything to hold us in there.” Evgeny Kuznetsov and Sonny Milano also scored for the Capi

  • Canada set to begin quest for 20th gold medal at world juniors

    Connor Bedard sees the reminder every time he's back home. His gold medal from the last world junior hockey championship — a tournament that was moved to the summer and almost didn't happen because of COVID-19 — hangs in the 17-year-old phenom's bedroom. And the presumptive No. 1 pick at the 2023 NHL draft is eager for more. "Feels like when you win it, it lasts 10 minutes," Bedard said. "You want that again right away." Another opportunity is right around the corner. Bedard headlines a star-stu

  • Titans put RG Nate Davis on IR, activate LB Zach Cunningham

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed their second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve in as many days Friday, with right guard Nate Davis joining center Ben Jones. The Titans (7-7) at least got linebacker Zach Cunningham back from injured reserve, keeping them at 19 players on IR. A starter, Cunningham had been on IR since Nov. 12 with an injured elbow. Cunningham has played in five games this season after being picked up off waivers a year ago from Houston. Now Cunningh

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's last play as the Browns lost 17

  • London eye-opener: Lawrence, Jags on rise after overseas low

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence boarded the eight-hour flight home, grabbed a seat near teammates, pulled out his tablet and pushed play. He wasted no time painfully reliving every offensive snap from the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to Denver at Wembley Stadium in London, an Oct. 30 game that essentially ended with Lawrence’s second interception of the day and his ninth turnover of the season. Lawrence was frustrated and fed up. The Jaguars’ season was unraveling. They had just lost their fift

  • Harris' widow on field in Pittsburgh as his No. 32 retired

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The long-planned honour came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders. Harris' widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage w

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Garrett, Chubb out as Browns prepare for Saints, snow

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury Tuesday as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday's game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Garrett has 13 1/2 sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder sustained in a car wreck. He stayed at home to rest while the Browns (6-8) went outdoors for their workout. Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the

  • Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 5-2, halt 8-game losing streak

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane each had a goal and two assists and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Alex Stalock made 27 saves in his return from a concussion to help last-place Chicago snap an 11-game home losing streak (0-10-1) and earn just its second win in 18 games overall (2-15-1). Max Domi, Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Raddysh also scored as the Blackhawks won at the United Center for the first

  • Titans' Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie Malik Willis will start his third NFL game Saturday against the Houston Texans with veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill ruled out with an injured right ankle. Titans coach Mike Vrabel refused to discuss Tannehill's future beyond this game. “Just out this week,” Vrabel said Thursday. "I don’t have to issue an injury report for next week until next week.” The Titans (7-7) sit atop the AFC South looking for a third straight division title, yet their once four

  • How C.J. Miles earned Nick Nurse's trust off the bench

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles explains how he was able to find a role off the Raptors' bench and what current players can do to find consistent minutes. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Olympic speedskaters Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey retire

    CALGARY — Canadian Olympic speedskaters Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey announced their retirements on Wednesday. Junio, from Calgary, won 12 World Cup medals over the course of his 12-year career, including seven in the 500 metres and five in the team sprint. He represented Canada at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics. Junio made headlines at the 2014 Sochi Games when he gave his spot in the 1,000-metre final to teammate Denny Morrison, who had missed qualifying in that event

  • Bane returns, Grizzlies rout Booker-less Suns 125-100

    PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Desmond Bane scored 17 points in his return and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Phoenix star Devin Booker's absence to rout the Suns 125-100 on Friday night. Phoenix played without Booker because of groin soreness for the third straight game, with the Suns losing the last two. In his last game, Booker scored a season-high 58 points in a home victory over New Orleans. Tied with Denver for the Western Conference lead at 20-11,

  • New Saskatchewan U22 junior women's hockey league aims to fills gaps in the sport

    Hockey Saskatchewan is introducing a new under-22 female junior league for the 2023-2024 season. The inaugural season can't come soon enough for 19-year-old Zoe Kourles— who has been itching to get back into competitive hockey since she hung up her skates after graduating from Regina Rebel's under-18 AAA team. She was frustrated with the lack of options for women looking to prolong their competitive hockey career. "The options are you play Division 1 [college hockey] in the states, play in CIS h

  • Bengals force late red zone turnover, hold off Pats 22-18

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Cincinnati Bengals forced a late turnover in the red zone to preserve a 22-18 win over the New England Patriots on Saturday. The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight game and remained in the driver's seat for a second consecutive AFC North title despite nearly blowing a 22-0 halftime lead. They clinched a playoff berth by virtue of the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, and they still ha

  • Roman Josi scores as Predators beat skidding Blackhawks 4-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Roman Josi moved to the top of Nashville's career points list on Wednesday night. He celebrated by passing around credit for the accomplishment. Josi had a goal and an assist, and the Predators handed Chicago its eighth straight loss with a 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks. Thomas Novak, Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter also scored as Nashville earned its second straight win since a six-game slide. Juuse Saros made 37 stops, including a terrific right pad save on Patrick Kane wit

  • Carlos Rodón, newly shaved, puts on Yankees pinstripes

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Rodón had a fresh shave and a new haircut. He was putting on the pinstripes for the first time. “You'll get used to it. There’ll be days when you push the envelope a little bit, and I got to walk up to you,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the All-Star left-hander. Rodón appeared without beard at a Yankee Stadium news conference, a day after his $162 million, six-year contract was announced, complying with the team grooming rules. He knows the team and its fans expect pos

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24