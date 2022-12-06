The Silhouette is the perfect gift for crafters—and it's just $159 right now

Shop these powerful Silhouette crafting machines for any crafter on your list.

If you're on the hunt for your crafty friend's perfect gift—or for your own tool to help with homemade presents—look no further than the discounted machines from Silhouette, the Portrait 3 and Cameo 4. These tools can help out with a range of DIY projects, from making stickers to cutting fabric.

The Silhouette Portrait 3: Available for 25% off

Move over, Cricut.

Designed for the perfectionist, the Portrait 3 offers strong precision for cutting paper up to 10 feet in length and with materials like sticker sheets, vinyl and cardstock. It works with Silhouette Studio, a software program that allows you to browse existing designs or experiment with your own artwork. (The Portrait 3 can even use pens to sketch your own custom artwork—great for Christmas cards!)

$159.99 at Silhouette

The Silhouette Cameo 4: Available for 15% off

This powerful Silhouette machine is on sale right now.

Perfect for the experienced (or ambitious!) crafter, the Cameo 4 goes beyond simple paper designs. It can cut fabric like leather, felt and other materials for more robust projects. This machine is also the fastest to come from the brand, and features a dual carriage for both standard tools like the AutoBlade and specialty tools like the Rotary Blade and Punch Tool.

$259.99 at Silhouette

