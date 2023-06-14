Silent walk through streets to mark sixth anniversary of Grenfell fire

Grenfell silent walk (Stand up to Racism)

Hundreds gathered for a silent walk to mark the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell blaze which claimed 72 lives.

The west London tower block became a scene of devastation as a blaze ripped through the building with many advised to remain in their homes to wait for help from the emergency services which never came.

On Wednesday evening, the annual silent walk will took place in memory of those who died, with people encouraged to wear green to show they “stand united in the fight for justice”.

Marchers gathered at Notting Hill Methodist church for the event which brings together victims’ groups and gives a platform to those still fighting for justice.

They came together for the solemn protest brandishing banners calling for ‘justice for Grenfell’ and others highlighing the ongoing impact of the fire on the community.

Thousands joining the #SilentWalk right now in West London #Grenfell 6 years on - never forget pic.twitter.com/FXQiSG9oEK — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) June 14, 2023

Former tower resident Edward Daffarn said: “ “The kind of frustration that we felt at the lack of change since Grenfell is beginning to really kind of manifest and ferment into kind of anger”.

@LFBKenChel including crews first on the scene 6 years ago are greeted by residents of #Grenfell & their loved ones as people of all ages & dogs walk in pin drop silence on memory of the 72 who died & in a quest for justice & change pic.twitter.com/D2ICHz3GrN — Gregory_ldr (@ldr_gregory) June 14, 2023

On Ladbroke Grove firefighters formed a guard of honour as the marchers passed by. They were hugged by some of the crowd in highly emotional secenes.