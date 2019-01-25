Silent statement: NFL fines Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman $26K for helmet-to-helmet hit

While the NFL has remained embarrassingly silent on a massive non-call late in Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, in which officials turned a blind eye to both pass interference and a helmet-to-helmet hit on the same play, they’ve silently acknowledged at least one of those things happened.

Nickell Robey-Coleman fined

The NFL has fined Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, No. 23, for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis on Sunday. (AP)

Via ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the league for his unflagged helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis.

While several high-profile figures, including Saints veteran tight end and NFLPA executive committee member Benjamin Watson calling out the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell for their silence, the fine for Robey-Coleman is at least a tacit acknowledgement something wrong was done.

Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks out on Rams-Saints ending

Meanwhile, the public outcry apparently isn’t ending anytime soon.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) used at least some of his time on the Senate floor on Friday to decry the injustice done to the Saints.

“What happened, in my belief and the belief of many, was the most blatant and consequential blown call in NFL history,” Cassidy said. “Football’s more than a game. It is part of our culture and I would say the NFL has a responsibility to the millions of fans across the country to ensure the integrity of the game and to answer these questions and perhaps a few others.”

The game was five days ago at this point, but Cassidy seems to believe that was a good use of time with the government shut down and flights being delayed.

