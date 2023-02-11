‘Silent epidemic’: almost two-thirds of Sydney’s gambling losses occur in city’s west

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Almost two-thirds of Sydney’s gambling losses come from western Sydney, with advocates concerned the cost-of-living crisis is exacerbating problem gambling in the region.

A research paper from Western Sydney University, which has called gambling-related harm a “silent epidemic”, also says three LGAs in western Sydney account for a third of Sydney’s total gambling losses.

The report found that Canterbury-Bankstown accounted for the highest daily electronic gaming machine losses at $1.8m, followed by $1.7m in Fairfield and $1.2m in Cumberland.

This is compared to daily losses of only $210,000 in Canada Bay, Hunters Hill and Lane Cove, and $170,000 in daily losses in Mosman and North Sydney.

The results were not surprising to Christopher Hunt, a senior clinical supervisor at GambleAware, which runs support and counselling services in western Sydney.

“There’s lots of evidence to show these LGAs have a combination of both high areas of disadvantage, high areas of new migrants as well as high numbers of poker machines.”

Hunt said that gambling can often be motivated by a “desire to improve one’s situation”, which can drive up problem gambling in low socio-economic areas.

“People in disadvantaged areas are more drawn to gambling because they’re suffering financial pressures, they’re looking to gambling as a way of relieving some of them.”

“Given that money is oftentimes short in financially disadvantaged households, even a relatively small amount of gambling can have a disproportionate impact on the family’s bottom line.”

Hunt added that the clinics were seeing increasing numbers of people who are in financial distress, adding that the cost-of-living crisis was exacerbating problem gambling.

“So because of increasing interest rates, increasing rents, increasing food bills, people who already gamble are turning to gambling more and more, to try and make up some of the losses.”

“But obviously, through that they’re experiencing greater gambling losses. So that cost-of-living pressures are really squeezing people in western Sydney right now, contributing to the gambling problem that we’re seeing.”

The report also showed there were more machines per person in the region, with one Electronic Gaming Machine (EGM) for every 105 people in western Sydney, compared to one EGM per 113 people in the rest of Sydney.

The author of the WSU report, Tom Nance, said that the “oversaturation” of gaming machines in the region made things more challenging.

“Put simply, if there’s a casino on every corner, people are more likely to experience gambling-related harm.”

“It’s not about an individual necessarily making bad choices. It’s about structural things such as socio-economic disadvantage, such as oversaturation of electronic gaming machines, such as, a lack of arts, culture and leisure opportunities in western Sydney compared to the rest of Sydney that actually contributes to this.”

Lakemba MP, Jihad Dib, said that while it was important to look at problem gambling holistically, the “squeeze” of the cost-of-living crisis had him worried.

“People are doing it tough right now, tougher than I’ve ever seen. And I’m really worried, especially since interest rates (and rents) have gone up so much; this is having a massive impact on already stretched family budgets”

“I can’t profess to know the reasoning behind someone’s gambling decisions, however, it’s worth considering whether someone under financial pressure may take this risk because they see a potential win as a quick financial solution.”

Gambling and poker machines have become a key issue in the NSW election, with premier Dominic Perrottet looking to introduce a cashless gaming card, and Labor wanting to see it trial.

A spokesperson for ClubsNSW cited the $300m that is contributed to community initiatives in the Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown and Cumberland Council LGAs by the local clubs.

“These funds support local junior sporting clubs and a range of worthy community and charitable groups, and help to build roads, hospitals and other critical infrastructure.”

They said the Gaming Code of Practice being adopted by all ClubsNSW members, which includes regular welfare checks, additional training for staff and family-initiated exclusions, would address the problem.