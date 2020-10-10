‘Silenced His Critics’: Twitter Reacts to Karthik’s Half-Century

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik finally found form with the bat as he smashed 58 off 29 balls to take his side to 164/4 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 10 October.

Karthik's first half-century this season has come after a bit of a struggle with form. However with his knock on Saturday, that featured eight boundaries and two sixes, Twitterati feel that the KKR skipper has managed to silence his critics.

After a slow start to their innings, Karthik gave KKR some much-needed momentum. He put up 82 runs for the fourth wicket with Gill, scoring most of the runs before the latter was run out in the 18th over for a 47-ball 57.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan in a tweet, wrote, “Brilliant return to form by @DineshKarthik good to see a senior pro fighting out those mind battles; which are hard to combat sometimes!”.

Brilliant return to form by @DineshKarthik good to see a senior pro fighting out those mind battles; which are hard to combat sometimes! #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 10, 2020

Hardik Pandya also joined Twitterverse in complimenting the 35-year-old Karthik.

Always maintained this is the best batting number for @DineshKarthik. In these situations, with his ability to play 360°, he is very difficult to bowl to. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 10, 2020

What a performance by #KKR skipper @DineshKarthik!! What a brilliant comeback! He silenced many of his critics with his bat today. #KKRvsKXIP #IPL2020 #KorboLorboJeetbo — Tanisha Gupta (CSK - RCB ❤️) (@Connect2Tanisha) October 10, 2020

Very happy to watch today's DK innings..look like he come back to form..@DineshKarthik @KKRiders #KKRvKXIP — Anas T M (@anastm087) October 10, 2020

Dinesh Karthik showing his class. The finisher's rule is tailor-made for him. Shuts up his critics and how. Well played DK. #KKR #KKRvsKXIP #IPL2020 @KKRiders — Chitran (@CricChitran) October 10, 2020

Feeling really happy for Dinesh Karthik!



Getting his team to a good total - ✅

Finding his right batting spot - ✅

Silencing the critics - ✅



Well played, @DineshKarthik, 58 (29) #DineshKarthik #KKRvKXIP #IPL2020











— Dominic Richard (@ELDommyNick) October 10, 2020

Dinesh Karthik Appreciation Post -



You may troll him on the basis of his captaincy but you can never troll him as T - 20 batsman. A pure classy batsman with some excellent cricketing shots.♥️



Shayad ham ye match haar bhi jaye but ye inning dekh k I'm fully satisfied.



Trolling











— Ganpat (@Ganpatmalli) October 10, 2020

