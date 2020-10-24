How the silence of RK Laxman's Common Man primed India to focus on the corruption ailing its democracy

My tryst with one of RK Laxman's common men " the bumbling and endearing Srinivas Wagle played to perfection by Aanjjan Srivastav in Wagle ki Duniya (directed by Kundan Shah) " happened on television a few years before I met the Common Man of his creation. The show ran for all of two seasons from 1988 to 1990, and it comes as no surprise that the cartoonist himself hand-picked the man who would play the eponymous role. You see, being Laxman's Common Man is no mean feat, but more on that in a bit.

Nearly two decades later, as I forayed into the breathless world of TV journalism as a cub reporter in my maiden full-time job, one of my earliest assignments fell on World Cartoonist's Day in 2016, a year after Laxman's passing. I was deputed to report to his Malabar Hill residence in Mumbai on the occasion, and meet his family of three " son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter " who would eventually take me through his joyously prolific oeuvre, punctuated with the curious presence of crows. I was informed of his fondness for the bird of prey that inhabits a familiar corner of our everyday imaginations. It was the common man's common bird, omnipresent, yet refusing to draw attention. Naturally, its being a part of his legacy made perfect sense, like a no-brainer (which brings to mind Bengali writer, poet and artist Sukumar Ray, father of Satyajit Ray, who also took a fancy to crows as felicitous social commentators). Who else but the common crow to blend into the raucous background of the Indian democracy " while also keeping a keen eye on the action " just as seamlessly as the Everyman?

Laxman's Common Man, much like the crow, was a silent spectator of his surroundings, positioned often-times at the centre, and at others on the margins. Balding, bespectacled, immaculately clad in a checkered-shirt and dhoti, he was always found wearing a suitably startled expression at the prevailing state of affairs. The Common Man debuted in The Times of India in 1951, after the artist quit his first full-time job of a political cartoonist at Mumbai's Free Press Journal, to grace the English daily's mantle for the next 50 odd years. And so began his journey through India's turbid political terrain, as the Common Man rolled every observation into piquant satire.

The artist's paintbrush was unforgiving and spared no one " not even his former colleague at Free Press Journal, Bal Thackeray, who was an erstwhile cartoonist. While at times Laxman's delicious wickedness cut politicians down to size, at others it rattled them enough to sit up and take note of the Common Man's misgivings about them. But besides it all, Laxman's pocket cartoon series 'You Said It' was more than just an ordinary chronicler of independent India's history " it transcended the moments it referred to on each day. The panels were pregnant with movement and historicity, well-rounded with unwavering contextual clarity, becoming complete stories unto themselves.

Despite the fact that the Common Man never spoke, his omnipresence allowed him to fit into any groove. He carried bundles, took notes, or just posed as a fly on the wall, but never interrupted the proceedings. His mobility seeped into the larger frame of the cartoons through the interplay of text and image, lending them a certain performative quality. We see people making promises, taking oaths, and barking ultimatums, while democracy roils in the throes of corruption. In the following panel, we observe the politician addressing the crowd solemnly preach what cinema should not be about. The irony is not lost on us or the bewildered Common Man, who stands a suitable distance away, looking on wordlessly. One might even take a second to locate him in the shadows, and soon come to realise that in spite of his seeming alacrity at being the universal observer, he wasn't exactly a doer. He never challenged the status quo or raised his voice " something that his wife, the Common Woman, was more wont to doing. Despite her imposing frame next to her husband's meagre one, her sheer helplessness at the hands of a tattered machinery found seasonal expression through her column cameos. She was often seen rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jayalalitha as well.

