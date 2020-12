Silas Wamangituka booked after scoring cheeky goal

Wamangituka receiving his booking (Getty Images)

Given football is all about passion, players are no strangers to receiving booking for over-zealous goal celebrations these days - but Silas Wamangituka took things to the next level on Sunday.

Wamangituka scored both goals as Stuttgart edged a 2-1 away win to Werder Bremen in what was a quiet Bundesliga game until it burst into life in second-half stoppage time.

Wamangituka put Stuttgart ahead on the half-hour mark, drilling the ball home from the penalty spot after a foul on Wataru Endo by Dutch winger Tahith Chong, and there was little action until near the end of the match.

Wamangituka nipped in to steal the ball after a defensive mix-up between keeper Jiri Pavlenka and Omer Toprak outside the box.

But while Pavlenka and Toprak argued, Wamangituka cheekily waited on the goal-line for the 'keeper to recover before blasting home from close range.

Have you ever seen anything like this? 😂



The simplest of finishes for Stuttgart's Silas Wamangituka...



Bremen didn't like it and he was duly booked for unsportsmanlike conduct 😬 pic.twitter.com/6uaP5XRASG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 6, 2020

Wamangituka and Bremen's Davie Selke were booked for their ensuing altercation before Selke went up the other end and headed a goal for the home side, but it was too little, too late and Stuttgart managed to hang on for the three points.

The win lifts them to eighth in the standings on 14 points after 10 games, while Bremen are 12th on 11 points.

Additional reporting by Reuters.