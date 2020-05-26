Siklu Adds Executive Talent with Enhanced Streamlining of Operations

In support of recent business growth, Siklu announces the addition of Ilana Lurie as COO & CFO and Itzik Marcovich to serve as Vice President of Operations

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- Siklu, a global leader in Fixed 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) technology for Gigabit Wireless Access, Smart City and security networks, has announced today the appointment of Ilana Lurie as New Chief Financial & Chief Operations Officer and Secretary of the Board and Itzik Marcovich as Vice President of Operations of the company. With the increasing demand for Gigabit connectivity Siklu's business and operations have ramped up significantly in the past year which led to this organizational change.

Ms. Ilana Lurie is a seasoned executive bringing over 20 years of extensive experience in international finance and operations leadership, within both large technology companies as well as start-ups. Ilana is joining Siklu after her latest position at NovelSat, a leader in satellite communication technology, where she served as CFO, responsible for all financial aspects and operations oversight and serving as Secretary of the Board, leading a major debt restructuring process which significantly improved NovelSat financial health. Previous to NovelSat, Ilana held various senior financial executive positions for the Enterprise Services business of HP with $130M annual business, and Ness Technologies, including leading pre and post M&A activities. Ilana also serves as Director in Eltek and holds a BA and an MBA degree with a specialization in Finance and Marketing from the Hebrew University, Israel.

Siklu's new VP of Operations, Mr. Itzik Marcovich, joined Siklu in 2011 as Director of Supply Chain with a vast experience of over 20 years in global operations, supply chain management and purchasing and is involved deeply in the day to day activities in the Siklu operations team. Prior to joining Siklu, Itzik was the head of subcontracting management in AudioCodes Ltd. where he established and expanded global production sites for a variety of high-volume product lines, manufactured in Israel, China and Taiwan. Previous to AudioCodes Itzik served as the head of subcontracting purchasing department at 'Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) - Components division, providing logistical support, repair service and spare parts to commercial airlines. Itzik holds a BA in Economics and Logistics management from the Bar Ilan University and an MBA from the Haifa University, Israel.

"2020 has started as a successful year of growth for Siklu, and with COVID19 the race for reliable Gigabit Wireless Access has truly ramped up. Significant verticals have been seeing increased demand due to the outbreak, and it was important that we keep the momentum to accelerate our manufacturing and supply growth, ensuring product availability and increased inventory with the addition of these strong talented leaders to our headquarter management team," said Ronen Ben-Hamou, Siklu's CEO. "I have no doubt that Ilana and Itzik will bring great value in achieving our aggressive strategy to strengthen our leadership in the global mmWave market and expand to new vertical applications".

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

Shiri Butnaru Dave Sumi Director of Marketing, Siklu VP Marketing, Siklu shiri.b@siklu.com david.s@siklu.com

