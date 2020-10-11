Sikh Man's Turban Disrespected: One Political Party Giving Communal Colour to Incident, Says West Bengal Govt

Kolkata, October 11: Days after a political controversy erupted over an incident where the West Bengal Police were seen manhandling a Sikh man, allegedly disrespecting his turban, the state government on Sunday said communal colour is given to the incident by one political party. In a series on tweets, West Bengal government's home department said the incident is "being given communal colours in fractious and partisan interest". Sikh Groups Take Out Rallies Against Police Assaulting a Community Member, BJP Slams TMC Govt.

"Our Sikh brothers and sisters live here in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony, in happiness and tranquillity, with respect from all of us for their faith and practices. A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with one illegally carried firearm amidst agitationists in an agitation that was not authorized is now being twisted out of context, being distorted, and being given communal colours in fractious and partisan interest," the state home department said. West Bengal Police Issue Clarification After Sikh Man's Turban Pulled At BJP Bengal March, Say 'Pagri Had Fallen Off Automatically in Scuffle'.

West Bengal Home Department's Statement:

Our Sikh brothers and sisters live here in West Bengal in perfect peace and harmony, in happiness and tranquility, with respect from all of us for their faith and practices. A recent incident when one isolated individual got caught with..(1/3) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) October 11, 2020





One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interest in a manner that Bengal does not believe in. Policing was done as per law, but highest respect for the Sikh panth and ways from GOWB is affirmed.(3/3) — HOME DEPARTMENT - GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (@HomeBengal) October 11, 2020





Apparently making a veiled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the department added: "One political party is giving communal colour to the subject in narrow partisan interest in a manner that Bengal does not believe in. Policing was done as per law, but highest respect for the Sikh panth and ways from GOWB is affirmed (sic)."

Viral Video Showing Sikh Man During Scuffle With West Bengal Policeman:

The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community(1/2) pic.twitter.com/aE8UgN36W5 — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) October 9, 2020





A video showing a Sikh man, identified as Balvinder Singh, the personal security guard of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey, being held by the police during BJP's protest march to the state secretariat Nabanna on October 8, went viral on social media. The police, however, claimed that Balvinder Singh was illegally carrying a weapon during the protest and his turban fell off automatically during the scuffle.