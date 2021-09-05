Sikh community organises free COVID vaccination camp in West Bengal's Siliguri

People were vaccinated in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Sikh community of Siliguri with the help district health department on Friday has organized a free Covid-19 vaccination camp for all ages at Gurudwara and around 500 needy have received the doses so far in the last two days.

Speaking to ANI, GS Hora, a President of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, Siliguri told, "We are trying to help people with this free vaccination camp, particularly those who are taking second doses of Covishield".

"These vaccines have been provided to us by the district health department of the West Bengal government", he added.

Hora called this initiative a 'Seva' and requested the health department to continue providing vaccines so that they can administer vaccines to people.

Talking about the first wave, which started in March, Hora recalled how he and his community contributed to provide service to more than 1 lakh people with food.

"Siliguri gurudwara community started 'Lunger drive' for 60 days starting from March to the end of May in 2020 and succeeded in providing food to more than 1 lakh people during that period", he said.

Adding further, Hora said even in the second wave when people were dying due to acute shortage of oxygen, "Our Sikh community kept continue providing oxygen cylinders to the COVID-patients free of cost and saved many lives".

The Sikh authority stated that the free vaccination camp will continue for the next few days. (ANI)