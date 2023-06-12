Signs of snow and frost span parts of Canada as we hit mid-June

Frost and snowfall -- two words that don't typically roll off the tongue easily in mid-June. It's the reality for some Canadians this week however, as any summer-like weather will take a back seat.

A developing clipper system will trigger beneficial and widespread rain from B.C. to Manitoba. The incoming instability features a cold air mass, lowering freezing levels across the Rockies by Wednesday. Elevations above 2400 metres will be cold enough to pick up snowfall accumulations, though mostly confined to the alpines.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Baron - NationalSnow - June12

Drivers along Highway 93, from Jasper to Banff, may be impacted by cold rain and slippery conditions. We'll be closely monitoring any snow accumulations in Banff, which normally pick up mere trace amounts in the month of June. Anything over 0.2 cm could be unusual for the area.

MUST SEE: El Niño is here for the summer—but how strong will it grow?

A frosty East Coast

Meanwhile, another chilly upper-level low that's brought early spring-like conditions to the Great Lakes, presents a risk for frost across Canada's East.

"With clear night skies and calm winds as back up, temperatures hover near the freezing mark very early Tuesday morning for central Newfoundland, where frost advisories are in affect," says Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "Patchy frost may be the Tuesday morning sight for some, especially in low lying areas or valleys in the Interior."

Baron - NL frost - June12

While Newfoundland is certainly no stranger to any wintry weather, this frost is a bit unusual for mid-June across the region. On average, the town of Buchans has a last frost date of May 28, so we're currently sitting two weeks beyond the average.

It appears any signs of summer may be taking a vacation from Canada for most of this week, bringing unsettled and cooler weather from coast to coast for this third week of June.

WATCH: We're in an El Niño, which historically means this for Canada

Click here to view the video