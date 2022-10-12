New signs to show the way in Strathroy-Caradoc

New signs will soon be going up to point people to places like the arenas, community centres and parks after Strathroy-Caradoc council approved a $178,800 tender to Everest Signs.

The budget for this year’s signs was $200,000, and the lowest bid of five won out. The budget was settled on after a report came in recommending replacing all the signs including the pricier gateway signs in the municipality came in at well over $1 million.

Director of community services Robert Lilbourne explained at the Oct. 3 council meeting why the sign idea came up.

“In 2018, we partnered with Ingersoll for a FICE program, which is a first impressions community exchange,” said Lilbourne.

One of the recommendations for that community exchange revolved around our way-finding signage, that the visitors found it difficult to navigate. Signs were not consistent throughout the community.”

Representatives of the Strathroy Business Improvement Area, Strathroy and Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mt Brydges Business Association worked with Entro Communications to come up with designs that are meant to represent the community at the same time as helping people get to where they want to go.

The staff report read themes included friendly, stylish but not overly playful, urban and rural considerations, and a clear information hierarchy identifying amenities and resources available at the destination.

Chris Gareau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner