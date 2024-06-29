Signs that show Gareth Southgate is getting his mojo back

Gareth Southgate (left) will manage his 99th game with England in the last-16 tie against Slovakia - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

Gareth Southgate is determined that England remain in Germany for the next two weeks and reach the final of the European Championship.

“I’m enjoying being here. I want to be here for another fortnight,” the England manager said. “I’ve got nothing to rush back for. I’m in the final of the staff padel [tennis] competition. There’s a lot to look forward to, really. Seeing as the kit man is my partner it’s the team from heaven.”

The kit man is Pat Frost and this, after days, weeks, of criticism, of questioning, of pressure and negativity and, even, beer cups being thrown at him was Southgate showing the world he has got his mojo back. Circle the wagons and fight out the rest of this tournament. Show a bit of defiance and a touch of humour.

“Everything that’s happened is now pretty irrelevant. We have things to build on but this is also a different test, a different phase,” Southgate said, referring to the “external pressure” he and England have faced from pundits and fans and also the undeniable fact – he certainly is not denying it – that they have not played well so far.

“I’m the leader trying to connect all of that and keep the juggernaut that is the England football team on the right path,” Southgate added and that image is no exaggeration. After all, Southgate’s protestations that the coaches of France, Belgium, Italy and the Netherlands have not been abused as he was – despite not winning their groups, unlike England – has largely fallen on deaf ears.

And so the 53-year-old will manage his 99th game with England in the last-16 tie against Slovakia here in Gelsenkirchen. He knows it is unthinkable that they do not win and then reach his century in the quarter-finals – even if that plays into the sense of entitlement that has reared its ugly head in the past few days, once the so-called ‘easy’ drawn was known, and has haunted England so often in the past. Do we ever learn?

“I suppose that’s what we’ve been dealing with all tournament really, when people say easy draws, I don’t think Germany in the round of 16 last time [in the Euros] was a particularly easy draw, given we’d never beaten them in a tournament [knockout tie] since 1966,|” Southgate argued.

“So we can only deal with our own messaging to the players, to the staff. We’re very aware of the strengths of the opposition we’re going to play. Tournament football is tough, some of the best performances I’ve seen in this tournament have been from Slovakia, Georgia, Austria. Everybody is always talking about the top-seeded teams but those other teams have played exceptionally well and have produced fabulous moments.

“So I think we’re experienced to know that in tournaments, that’s the key. You have to peak, you have to perform well for a set period of time, that’s why Greece won a Euros [in 2004]. People can produce those performances over a period of time and all the teams left in can win.”

England cannot take Slovakia lightly

That assessment may be scoffed at – can all the remaining teams win the Euros? Is he really comparing England to Greece? But Southgate is undoubtedly right and history has shown England cannot take such ties lightly. Whatever the expectation.

Are our memories so short that we do not recall Iceland and Euro 2016 at the same stage of this competition? Or even Slovakia 1 Belgium 0 from less than weeks ago? Belgium are ranked two places above England, as the third-best team in the world, by Fifa.

But no one wants to hear this. Of course, England should win. Southgate knows that. He also knows he will definitely go if they do not and, after eight years, he could be entering the final hours as manager.

At the same time it is also looking increasingly likely that he will not stay, even if England win the Euros.

This week has seen a different Gareth Southgate around the England camp - Getty Images/Vera Loitzsch

That and the understandable sense of growing expectation has meant that Southgate has worked especially hard at getting the balance between preparation and relaxation since winning the group in Cologne on Tuesday.

“There’s definitely an excitement and a good feel around the group the last few days,” Southgate claimed. “It also coincided with being able to have a day off the training pitch and relaxing a little bit. A bit of golf. Stuff like that.

“It’s not always science. We’re surrounded by science and data in our world now, and sport is about joy and enjoyment. Sometimes in a tournament it’s all you’ve got to think about and you need other stuff to talk about and enjoy and focus on. I feel we’ve been through a good week in that sense.”

The f-word – fun – was used by Southgate in the wake of the draw against Slovenia. He fears it is being sucked back out of England which, for so long, was regarded as a contributing factor in underperformance. Then it was about another f-word – fear. England players feared playing for their country. They froze. And not least against Iceland.

The parallels with facing Slovakia do not need to be forced. They are there. This is another tie which, if it goes wrong, will figure embarrassingly prominently in the history of England failures. Southgate knows that. He knows it will be the end for him as manager. He also knows that it will open him up to the accusation – which would be harsh – that he is leaving England exactly how he inherited it.

It all shows how high the stakes are. Southgate joked about wanting to stay in Germany for another fortnight. But he is deadly serious as he knows the consequences of not achieving that. For him and for England – and we are not talking about finishing a padel tennis tournament.