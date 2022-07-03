Signs good for Japan League One after difficult 1st season

STEVE McMORRAN
·4 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Leading figures in Japan’s new professional rugby competition are looking ahead with confidence after an inaugural season which wooed fans and confirmed the league’s allure to the world’s leading players.

Japan Rugby League One faced early headwinds as COVID-19 forced the cancellation of matches and limited attendances.

But as the season wore on and the affect of the pandemic abated, crowds grew to levels which pleased organizers and the standard of rugby exceeded the league’s predecessor, the Japan Top League which was Japan’s leading professional competition for 20 years.

The inaugural season fulfilled a prime objective in providing a foundation for future growth. The league has strong support from some of Japan’s largest corporations and the overseas players who took part in the first edition of JRLO were pleased with the standard of rugby it produced.

Among the goals for the future are to build rugby’s fan base in Japan, to work towards the league’s expansion to other Asian markets and eventually to develop cross-border competitions with Australia, New Zealand and other nations.

Chairman Genichi Tamatsuka and chief operating officer Hireme Shoji both are ambitious for the league to become one of the best in the world and see scope for improvement in a second season less disrupted than the first.

“The first season we obviously had a tough beginning because of COVID,” Tamatsuka said. “We were expecting an audience of 40,000 or more for the first match which was scheduled on January 7 but that was canceled because some of the Panasonic players were infected by COVID.

“After that we had many games cancelled and that was obviously a very tough start and every team had to manage the COVID. But times goes by. After maybe March, April, another half of the season we could really manage those really tough situations and we reached the final.

“We still have many areas to be improved but overall under a tough COVID situation we did quite well.”

Tamatsuka said the standard of overseas players in the league in its first season — among them the New Zealander Damian McKenzie, England’s George Kruis and Australia’s Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi — boosted the league.

“We had about 60 (overseas) players for 24 teams,” he said. “For each player the average number of (test) caps is 30 which means we have 1,800 total cap-holders playing division one, division two, division three. Their presence clearly pushed up the level of the games and also was an influence on the Japanese players.”

Shoji said the purpose of the JRLO was to shift rights from the Japan Rugby Union to the teams who now can focus on profitibility and re-investment in the league.

“This is leading to better team conditions and better teams,” he said. “We believe this kind of stronger team will lead to a stronger Japan team and the objective of the league is to strengthen the level of the game and financial condition of the teams as well.

“On this objective, the level of the game has been higher with many new players coming from overseas.”

Building a wider fan base in Japan is a challenge. Shoji said JRLO plans to use both a bottom-up and top-down strategies to widen rugby’s following in Japan. The development of digital technology to better interact with fans and the ability of clubs to market rugby in their areas both will be crucial.

“The Japanese rugby fan typically is an older man,” he said. “However, ladies and children, families and coming together at the stadium based on the effort of the team to attract the new fans.

“There are lots of areas for improvement and we are proceeding based on input from the media and fans. Firstly, the brand of League One still is not penetrating well to the broader consumer or among candidates for fans.”

Shoji said the JRLO already is in discussion with New Zealand and Australia among others about eventual cross-border competition. Questions of existing calendars and scheduling will have to resolved first.

“Tamatsuka-san is always mentioning the necessity and potential for expansion of this league to the Asian market or beyond,” he said.

Tamatsuka said “we have to discuss with New Zealand and Australia the structure of the calendar with their season and our season.

“If we have that kind of opportunity when should be the first year and when is the best timing and how we should manage for that? We could dispatch two teams and they dispatch two teams or four teams each.

“We have to maybe consider many initiatives and we have to clarify many things. However, we want to keep discussion with them about the many arrangements for cross-border competition. That’s very clear.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Puzzle solutions for Sunday, July 3, 2022

    Answers and solutions for puzzles ranging from crosswords to Sudoku that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • What Sadio Mané’s departure means for the Reds

    The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Police officer tries to stop Bowen Byram from rejoining Avalanche Stanley Cup parade

    Bowen Byram almost didn't make it back to the parade.

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov move on at Wimbledon, Auger-Aliassime out

    LONDON — Bianca Andreescu continued her successful grass-court season with a convincing 6-1, 6-3 win over Emina Bektas in first-round action at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Men's 13th seed Denis Shapovalov also moved on with a wild five-set win over France's Arthur Rinderknech, while sixth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by American Maxime Cressy in four sets. Andreescu won 91 per cent of first-serve points and converted five of 10 break-point chances in a match that took just 54 minutes to comple

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo